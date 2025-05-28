Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1

Hey! This is the first pre-release of 1.21.6. From now on, you will mostly see us fixing bugs and the release schedule might include more than one pre-release per week. We are on the finish line for the second drop of the year!
Changes
- The Dried Ghast Block now emits a vibration frequency of 11 when its block state changes
- Shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets now emits a vibration frequency of 6, along with the Unequip frequency of 4
- The Ambient Dried Ghast sounds are now adjusted under the Blocks sound option instead of the Ambient/Environment option
- A player riding a Happy Ghast can no longer completely fly through a Happy Ghast ridden by another player
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 79
- The Resource Pack version is now 63
Data Pack Version 79
- Dialogs can now configure if they pause the game and if they close after an action is taken
- Every dialog can now have inputs and can submit information
- The definition of actions has been changed to accommodate that
- The dedicated input dialog types have been removed, since they are redundant now
- The order of elements is:
- Body
- Inputs
- Actions
- The minecraft:custom click event has been expanded to carry full a NBT tag
- A new keybind called "Quick Actions" has been added to allow accessing content-configured dialogs
Quick Actions Keybind
- A new keybind has been addded that allows users to access a set of dialogs
- Default key: G
- This feature is configured by minecraft:quick_actions dialog tag
- If this tag is empty, the keybind does nothing
- If this tag has a single element, the keybind will open this dialog
- If this tag has multiple elements, the keybind will lead to minecraft:quick_actions dialog which (by default) lets user select one of the tag elements
- If this dialog is removed, the keybind does nothing
- This option is intended to be used in custom content and by servers, so this tag is empty by default
Common Dialog fields
New fields:
- pause - if the dialog screen should pause the game in single-player mode, default: true
- after_action - an additional operation performed on the dialog after click or submit actions, default: close
- close - closes the dialog and returns to the previous non-dialog screen (if any)
- none - does nothing, i.e. keeps the current dialog screen open
- only available if pause is false to avoid locking the game in single-player mode
- wait_for_response - replace the current dialog with a "Waiting for Response" screen
- this option is intended to prevent users from sending multiple actions on slow connections
- servers are expected to eventually replace this screen with a new dialog
- to avoid accidental locking, a "Back" button will become active after 5 seconds
- clicking this button will continue as if the dialog was closed (i.e. the game returns to the previous non-dialog screen, if any)
- The "Waiting for Response" screen will unpause the game in single-player mode to avoid locking the game
- this option is intended to prevent users from sending multiple actions on slow connections
Dialog Types
Changed minecraft:multi_action, minecraft:server_links, minecraft:dialog_list
- Replaced field on_cancel with exit_action, holding an optional action
- If exit_action is present, a button for it will appear in footer, otherwise the footer is not present
- exit_action is also used for the Escape action
Removed minecraft:simple_input_form
- Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:notice
Removed minecraft:multi_action_input_form
- Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:multi_action (without any specified exit_action)
Input Control Types
- To accomodate the new minecraft:custom click event, all inputs will now return either a string or an NBT tag, depending on context
minecraft:text
- Output values:
- As template substitution: contents without modification
- As tag: a string tag with contents without modification
minecraft:boolean
- Output values:
- As template substitution: on_true when checked, on_false when unchecked
- As tag: 1b when checked, 0b when unchecked
minecraft:number_range
- Output values:
- As template substitution: text representation of current value
- Whole numbers will be sent without decimal point
- As tag: a float tag with current value
- As template substitution: text representation of current value
Dialog Body Types
Hover and click events on text components within bodies now work as expected
- Click events are handled by the dialog screen like any other action - that means it will also run the after_action
Actions
- The format of actions has been changed due to the merging of plain and input dialogs
- After every action the dialog will always evaluate the contents of the after_action field (see above)
Fields:
- Kept fields: label, tooltip, width
- New field: action (replaces on_click and on_submit) - an action to perform when button is clicked, optional object with fields:
- type - value from minecraft:dialog_action_type registry
- <type-specific> - see below, depends on type
Static Dialog Action Types
All existing click_event actions (except for open_file) are included as dialog action types.
Uses same format as click_event on text components (but with action replaced with type) For example, when using show_dialog, entry for action button will look like:
{
"label": "some label",
"action": {
"type": "show_dialog",
"dialog": "some:id"
}
}
minecraft:dynamic/run_command Action Type
- This action will build a run_command event using a provided macro template
- The macro will be expanded with string values from all inputs
- For example, if the macro template is some_command $(some_input), the string value from the input with key of some_input will be used for the template expansion
- Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string
Fields:
- template - a string with a macro template to be interpreted as a command
minecraft:dynamic/custom Action Type
- This method will build a minecraft:custom event using all input values
- All input contents will be sent together inside a compound tag, with tag value of each input put under id from key field of that input
- Additional static fields can be added to payload
Fields:
- additions - fields to be added to payload, optional compound tag
- id - namespaced ID
Resource Pack version 63
- Added oversized_in_gui item model field
- Introduced new player head special model type
Item Models
- Item model definitions now have a boolean field oversized_in_gui which is false by default
- If true, the item model will be allowed to be bigger than its item slot
- If false, the item model will be clipped to the item slot size when being rendered in gui
- This ability of items being rendered outside their slots should not be considered officially supported, it was temporarily restored as an exception since many servers are relying on it
- At some point in the future we hope to replace it with an officially supported way of achieving similar functionality
- Introduced new item model minecraft:player_head to handle player profile texture loading and rendering
- Removed support for minecraft:profile from minecraft:head
minecraft:player_head special model type
- Renders a player head
- Uses profile from the minecraft:profile component to load a texture. Renders a default texture until the profile texture is fully loaded
- No fields
minecraft:head special model type
- No longer supports profile from minecraft:profile component to load a player texture
- Renders a default player texture when kind is player and no texture override is supplied
- Fields remain unchanged
Fixed bugs in 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1
- MC-94800 - URL shown in open URL dialog is not shortened
- MC-140819 - Lectern model extends past inventory slot
- MC-200092 - /setworldspawn seems to ignore the 'angle' parameter
- MC-272825 - Custom filled maps from 23w31a and earlier do not upgrade properly in later versions
- MC-280276 - Some item models can still clip into the block below when hovering on the ground
- MC-296420 - '/datapack create' can create directories with illegal names
- MC-296431 - Clipping item sprites to stay in slot makes it impossible to hide the slot for resource packs
- MC-296458 - Player heads in the inventory don't show the right skin
- MC-297275 - Players can desync from their mounts when jumping on a happy ghast
- MC-297550 - Happy ghasts don’t remain stationary correctly when players dismount them while other players are still controlling them
- MC-297807 - Clicking "Save and Quit to Title" in the dialog warning menu takes you to the server list even if the world is singleplayer or locally-hosted LAN
- MC-297817 - Newly placed paintings sometimes appear at a different position
- MC-297848 - The menu background is not shown for a short amount of time when leaving a world from a dialog
- MC-297868 - Items in the armor.body and saddle slots are not kept when dying while the game rule keepInventory is set to true
- MC-297893 - prevent_equipment_drop enchantment effect does not work with armor.body and saddle slots
- MC-297894 - /clear command does not clear armor.body and saddle slots
- MC-297897 - Players can fall through happy ghasts
- MC-297899 - FPS drops due to clouds
- MC-297906 - Running a command with a large output whilst on a dedicated server causes a kick and no logged output
- MC-297915 - The name plates of entities with an empty custom name are now rendered incorrectly
- MC-298071 - All naturally spawned zombie villagers are professionless since 25w16a
- MC-298101 - Sniffers now show the digging animation instead of the walking animation
- MC-298116 - The warning text in the confirm link screen is no longer visible
- MC-298117 - All buttons at the bottom of the Realms screen are clickable when no realm is selected
- MC-298139 - Items bigger than the size of a slot incorrectly bleed over onto other items
- MC-298146 - GUI items disappear at high screen resolutions
Get the Pre-Release
Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
Cross-platform server jar:
Report bugs here:
Want to give feedback?
- For any feedback and suggestions, head over to the Feedback site. If you're feeling chatty, join us over at the official Minecraft Discord.
