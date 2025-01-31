New on Java Realms: Annual Accountability

UPDATES TO CURRENT MAPS

MINIGAME: GuessHead

Added the Emberwood map and a new head pack!

ADVENTURE: Good Phantom

New dream in three acts, Phantom Forest as well as the new Phantom Racer mode!

ADVENTURE: The Rocking Chair

This map was originally uploaded in the November release but had to quickly be taken down due to a bug with the latest Minecraft update. Now it has been properly updated so you can check out this thrilling adventure map in all its glory!

Bug Fixes

Duel TNT, Rogues 2, Skull’s Mayhem

Back on Realms

Ashen, Biome Run 3, Biome Run Remix, Crossfire, Frostbite Frenzy, Rematch, Shadow of the Skeleton King, Trilands

AND THAT’S A WRAP!

To learn about loading this and other content into Java Realms for your PC, visit our help site. If you haven't yet tried Realms for yourself, you'll have a blue diamond on the Minecraft Realms button, located on the main screen of Minecraft: Java Edition. Click it, then follow the instructions to try Realms free for 30 days.

Want to have your own Minecraft creations featured on Java Realms and on Minecraft.net? Head over to this page, which explains the Java Realms Content Creator Program. If you have questions about this process, you can find me on X.

Happy Minecrafting!