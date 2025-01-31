Passer au contenu principal

    Pic of person sitting on a lantern in the woods
    News
    Oskar Thysell
    Écrit par
    Oskar Thysell
    Publié
    25-01-31

    New on Java Realms: Annual Accountability

    Nine maps to remind you!

    Last year, I made a list of resolutions – because who doesn’t love a set of reasonable goals that are perfectly achievable, to really increase the sense of failure when you don’t pull them off? Well, the year has passed, and instead of facing reality on my own, let’s load up this month’s new maps and see how... well I’ve fared? 

    How do I play the new Java Realms maps?

    Start up Minecraft on your device, then find Minecraft Realms in the menu. Press the “Configure” button, choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories!

    ADVENTURE: PARKOUR ACADEMY

    by Armero

    To share some completely made-up statistics with you, a whopping 70% of New Year’s resolutions revolve around exercise. Not one to buck a trend, I begrudgingly hopped on the bandwagon and decided to work out my parkour muscles every day for a year. Well, full transparency here – I'm writing this article from Parkour Academy, on my break between Ladders 103 and Slime & Honey 104, so suffice to say this one is a wipeout. But come study with me here and we can get our degree together!

    EXPERIENCE: PERCY’S PARK

    by 100percentme 

    I decided to jam in one easy resolution I would be able to pull off, and that was to take things easier! Easy right? No! Visting the recently opened Percy’s Park, I figured I’d watch some of the YouTube stories of the carnival characters, and play the Target Painters mini-game for a bit – but my overachieving nature took over and I felt like I must do everything! I had to see the puppet show, I had to relax in the butterfly garden, I had to pick up all the balloons, I had to hop on all the rides! So, while I have an Excel sheet of activities, I still haven’t gotten to as this map is huge, a person with a more lackadaisical nature will have a blast here! 

    MINI-GAME: BLEPS: NOCKED AND LOADED

    by ChainsawNinja and Co. 

    Pic of green vault

    Lastly, I had * reads notes * ...some cryptic message about increasing my intimidation prowess... to scare off door-to-door salesmen and girl-scout-cookie -selling-girl scouts perhaps? Well, I did none of that and played Bleps: Nocked and Loaded instead! I couldn’t help it as this bow-and-arrow mini-game with a long list of exciting powerups is all I wanna do now, to unlock all the cool bow skins! I now resolve to have my name in the tournament hall when the first championship is underway! (EDITOR’S NOTE: This will not happen)
     

    ALSO RELEASING TODAY
     

    EXPERIENCE:


    WRAPPING UP

    by TheBlueComet, Billignton, Scorp, TheWorfer27 

    INSPIRATION:

     

    SNOWY VILLAGE 

    by Debery Productions 

    SHIVERSTONE

    by breadfarms

    SNOWY HILLS

    by Debery Productions

    SNOWSPORE ENCLAVE

    by Arctic Artisans

    CRAFTPLAZA

    by Winterlight Constructors

    UPDATES TO CURRENT MAPS

    MINIGAME: GuessHead 

    Added the Emberwood map and a new head pack!  

    ADVENTURE: Good Phantom

    New dream in three acts, Phantom Forest as well as the new Phantom Racer mode!

    ADVENTURE: The Rocking Chair

    This map was originally uploaded in the November release but had to quickly be taken down due to a bug with the latest Minecraft update. Now it has been properly updated so you can check out this thrilling adventure map in all its glory! 

    Bug Fixes 

    Duel TNT, Rogues 2, Skull’s Mayhem 

    Back on Realms

    Ashen, Biome Run 3, Biome Run Remix, Crossfire, Frostbite Frenzy, Rematch, Shadow of the Skeleton King, Trilands 

    AND THAT’S A WRAP!

    To learn about loading this and other content into Java Realms for your PC, visit our help site. If you haven't yet tried Realms for yourself, you'll have a blue diamond on the Minecraft Realms button, located on the main screen of Minecraft: Java Edition. Click it, then follow the instructions to try Realms free for 30 days. 

    Want to have your own Minecraft creations featured on Java Realms and on Minecraft.net? Head over to this page, which explains the Java Realms Content Creator Program. If you have questions about this process, you can find me on X

    Happy Minecrafting!

