Last year, I made a list of resolutions – because who doesn’t love a set of reasonable goals that are perfectly achievable, to really increase the sense of failure when you don’t pull them off? Well, the year has passed, and instead of facing reality on my own, let’s load up this month’s new maps and see how... well I’ve fared?
New on Java Realms: Annual Accountability
Nine maps to remind you!
Start up Minecraft on your device, then find Minecraft Realms in the menu. Press the “Configure” button, choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories!
ADVENTURE: PARKOUR ACADEMY
by Armero
To share some completely made-up statistics with you, a whopping 70% of New Year’s resolutions revolve around exercise. Not one to buck a trend, I begrudgingly hopped on the bandwagon and decided to work out my parkour muscles every day for a year. Well, full transparency here – I'm writing this article from Parkour Academy, on my break between Ladders 103 and Slime & Honey 104, so suffice to say this one is a wipeout. But come study with me here and we can get our degree together!
EXPERIENCE: PERCY’S PARK
by 100percentme
I decided to jam in one easy resolution I would be able to pull off, and that was to take things easier! Easy right? No! Visting the recently opened Percy’s Park, I figured I’d watch some of the YouTube stories of the carnival characters, and play the Target Painters mini-game for a bit – but my overachieving nature took over and I felt like I must do everything! I had to see the puppet show, I had to relax in the butterfly garden, I had to pick up all the balloons, I had to hop on all the rides! So, while I have an Excel sheet of activities, I still haven’t gotten to as this map is huge, a person with a more lackadaisical nature will have a blast here!
MINI-GAME: BLEPS: NOCKED AND LOADED
by ChainsawNinja and Co.
Lastly, I had * reads notes * ...some cryptic message about increasing my intimidation prowess... to scare off door-to-door salesmen and girl-scout-cookie -selling-girl scouts perhaps? Well, I did none of that and played Bleps: Nocked and Loaded instead! I couldn’t help it as this bow-and-arrow mini-game with a long list of exciting powerups is all I wanna do now, to unlock all the cool bow skins! I now resolve to have my name in the tournament hall when the first championship is underway! (EDITOR’S NOTE: This will not happen)
ALSO RELEASING TODAY
EXPERIENCE:
WRAPPING UP
by TheBlueComet, Billignton, Scorp, TheWorfer27
INSPIRATION:
SNOWY VILLAGE
by Debery Productions
SHIVERSTONE
by breadfarms
SNOWY HILLS
by Debery Productions
SNOWSPORE ENCLAVE
by Arctic Artisans
CRAFTPLAZA
by Winterlight Constructors
UPDATES TO CURRENT MAPS
MINIGAME: GuessHead
Added the Emberwood map and a new head pack!
ADVENTURE: Good Phantom
New dream in three acts, Phantom Forest as well as the new Phantom Racer mode!
ADVENTURE: The Rocking Chair
This map was originally uploaded in the November release but had to quickly be taken down due to a bug with the latest Minecraft update. Now it has been properly updated so you can check out this thrilling adventure map in all its glory!
Bug Fixes
Duel TNT, Rogues 2, Skull’s Mayhem
Back on Realms
Ashen, Biome Run 3, Biome Run Remix, Crossfire, Frostbite Frenzy, Rematch, Shadow of the Skeleton King, Trilands
AND THAT’S A WRAP!
To learn about loading this and other content into Java Realms for your PC, visit our help site. If you haven't yet tried Realms for yourself, you'll have a blue diamond on the Minecraft Realms button, located on the main screen of Minecraft: Java Edition. Click it, then follow the instructions to try Realms free for 30 days.
Want to have your own Minecraft creations featured on Java Realms and on Minecraft.net? Head over to this page, which explains the Java Realms Content Creator Program. If you have questions about this process, you can find me on X.
Happy Minecrafting!
Dela denna story