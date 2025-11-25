Minecraft 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3

We'll kick the week off with a third pre-release for the Mounts of Mayhem drop. This pre-release includes bug fixes and spear weapon tweaks.

Happy mining!

New Features

Spear Weapon

While charging, the Spear hit animation and sound now play only after the previous hit animation has fully completed

While charging in first person, the Spear head now gradually rotates to a fully vertical position over time, matching the behavior in third person

Changes

The "See-Through Leaves" video setting is now turned off on the "Fast" graphics preset

Tamed horses no longer run into cacti or sweet berry bushes

Fixed bugs in 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3

MC-302900 - Spears' reach overrides the player's entity interaction range

MC-303036 - Zombie nautiluses with a negative age possess a hitbox the size of a baby nautilus

MC-303709 - Dumping dynamic textures with large textures makes the game crash

MC-304045 - Spear hit sounds play the normal hit sounds

MC-304362 - RGSS breaks permanently when toggling hardware anisotropic filtering

MC-304363 - Copper golem statues render at the wrong position in shelves when reloading resource packs

MC-304407 - Charge attacks are impossible when looking at a mob that's between 3 and 4.5 blocks away

MC-304440 - The mouse cursor changes to the pointing hand shape when hovering over inventory slots in the crafter UI

MC-304441 - The mouse cursor changes to the pointing hand shape when hovering over the creative inventory scroll bar's bounds even if it's invisible or inactive

MC-304452 - Non-see-through leaves in Programmer Art still look abnormal

Get the Pre-Release

Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:

Download this zip file

Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder

Start (or restart) the Launcher

Create a new launch installation and select the "unobfuscated 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3_unobfuscated" version

Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded

An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:

Report bugs here:

