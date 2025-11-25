Zum Hauptinhalt springen
Kaufen
Noor is holding an Iron Spear and riding a Zombie Horse wearing a Iron Horse Armor while it is snowing.
News
Java Team
Geschrieben von
Java Team
Veröffentlicht
25.11.25

Minecraft 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3

A Minecraft Java Pre-Release

We'll kick the week off with a third pre-release for the Mounts of Mayhem drop. This pre-release includes bug fixes and spear weapon tweaks.

Happy mining!

New Features

Spear Weapon

  • While charging, the Spear hit animation and sound now play only after the previous hit animation has fully completed
  • While charging in first person, the Spear head now gradually rotates to a fully vertical position over time, matching the behavior in third person

Changes

  • The "See-Through Leaves" video setting is now turned off on the "Fast" graphics preset
  • Tamed horses no longer run into cacti or sweet berry bushes

Fixed bugs in 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3

  • MC-302900 - Spears' reach overrides the player's entity interaction range
  • MC-303036 - Zombie nautiluses with a negative age possess a hitbox the size of a baby nautilus
  • MC-303709 - Dumping dynamic textures with large textures makes the game crash
  • MC-304045 - Spear hit sounds play the normal hit sounds
  • MC-304362 - RGSS breaks permanently when toggling hardware anisotropic filtering
  • MC-304363 - Copper golem statues render at the wrong position in shelves when reloading resource packs
  • MC-304407 - Charge attacks are impossible when looking at a mob that's between 3 and 4.5 blocks away
  • MC-304440 - The mouse cursor changes to the pointing hand shape when hovering over inventory slots in the crafter UI
  • MC-304441 - The mouse cursor changes to the pointing hand shape when hovering over the creative inventory scroll bar's bounds even if it's invisible or inactive
  • MC-304452 - Non-see-through leaves in Programmer Art still look abnormal

Get the Pre-Release

Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:

  • Download this zip file
  • Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder
  • Start (or restart) the Launcher
  • Create a new launch installation and select the "unobfuscated 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3_unobfuscated" version
  • Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded

An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?

 

Disen beitrag teilen

Newest News

Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!