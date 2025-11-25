Minecraft 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3

We'll kick the week off with a third pre-release for the Mounts of Mayhem drop. This pre-release includes bug fixes and spear weapon tweaks.
New Features
Spear Weapon
- While charging, the Spear hit animation and sound now play only after the previous hit animation has fully completed
- While charging in first person, the Spear head now gradually rotates to a fully vertical position over time, matching the behavior in third person
Changes
- The "See-Through Leaves" video setting is now turned off on the "Fast" graphics preset
- Tamed horses no longer run into cacti or sweet berry bushes
Fixed bugs in 1.21.11 Pre-Release 3
- MC-302900 - Spears' reach overrides the player's entity interaction range
- MC-303036 - Zombie nautiluses with a negative age possess a hitbox the size of a baby nautilus
- MC-303709 - Dumping dynamic textures with large textures makes the game crash
- MC-304045 - Spear hit sounds play the normal hit sounds
- MC-304362 - RGSS breaks permanently when toggling hardware anisotropic filtering
- MC-304363 - Copper golem statues render at the wrong position in shelves when reloading resource packs
- MC-304407 - Charge attacks are impossible when looking at a mob that's between 3 and 4.5 blocks away
- MC-304440 - The mouse cursor changes to the pointing hand shape when hovering over inventory slots in the crafter UI
- MC-304441 - The mouse cursor changes to the pointing hand shape when hovering over the creative inventory scroll bar's bounds even if it's invisible or inactive
- MC-304452 - Non-see-through leaves in Programmer Art still look abnormal
