Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 2

We're kicking the week off with another pre-release, including some music and happy ghast bug fixes. The Chase the Skies drop is getting closer and the pre-release schedule might include more than one pre-release per week.

Changes

Music and Sound

The following sound categories have been renamed: Friendly Creatures -> Friendly Mobs Hostile Creatures -> Hostile Mobs



Technical Changes

Dialogs

Dialog Description Format

Input Control Types

minecraft:text

Output values: As template substitution: contents with special characters escaped to fit in a SNBT literal (note: both ' and " are escaped)

For multiline field: If height field is omitted, but max_lines is present, the height that will be chosen to fit the maximum number of lines can't exceed 512



Fixed bugs in 1.21.6 Pre-Release 2

MC-217887 - Unsigned books written in 1.9-pre1 or earlier don't upgrade properly

MC-297575 - Happy Ghast with nbt NoAI set to true can't be controlled by player

MC-297591 - Ender pearls can unexpectedly come to a halt

MC-298104 - The max_lines field of multiline text input control is unrestricted, lagging the game

MC-298144 - The initial value of minecraft:text input type is limited to 32 characters, regardless of max_length field

MC-298155 - Dialog command_template using a multiline text input causes player to be kicked out of the server due to illegal characters in chat (which is

)

MC-298209 - Player cannot move while touching a happy ghast's body

MC-298301 - Blinking the cursor shifts all characters to the right of a multilines text field input in Dialogs

MC-298307 - Entering and exiting a pale garden while in Creative mode causes the current music track to remain silent

MC-298358 - Riding a mob into powder snow no longer affects the player properly

MC-298361 - Happy ghast with player riding, teleports back and forth when exiting nether portal

MC-298368 - "music_notes.png.mcmeta" has an extra index that does not exist, causing a warning

MC-298394 - Freezing in Powdered Snow is very inconsistent and jittery

MC-298422 - Ghasts and happy ghasts do not take damage from harmful blocks under some circumstances

Get the Pre-Release

Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

