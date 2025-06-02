Verder naar hoofdcontent

    Java Team
    Geschreven door
    Java Team
    Gepubliceerd
    02-06-25

    Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 2

    A Minecraft Java Pre-Release

    We're kicking the week off with another pre-release, including some music and happy ghast bug fixes. The Chase the Skies drop is getting closer and the pre-release schedule might include more than one pre-release per week.

    Changes

    Music and Sound

    • The following sound categories have been renamed:
      • Friendly Creatures -> Friendly Mobs
      • Hostile Creatures -> Hostile Mobs

    Technical Changes

    Dialogs

    Dialog Description Format

    Input Control Types
    minecraft:text

    • Output values:

      • As template substitution: contents with special characters escaped to fit in a SNBT literal (note: both ' and " are escaped)

    • For multiline field:

      • If height field is omitted, but max_lines is present, the height that will be chosen to fit the maximum number of lines can't exceed 512

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.6 Pre-Release 2

    • MC-217887 - Unsigned books written in 1.9-pre1 or earlier don't upgrade properly
    • MC-297575 - Happy Ghast with nbt NoAI set to true can't be controlled by player
    • MC-297591 - Ender pearls can unexpectedly come to a halt
    • MC-298104 - The max_lines field of multiline text input control is unrestricted, lagging the game
    • MC-298144 - The initial value of minecraft:text input type is limited to 32 characters, regardless of max_length field
    • MC-298155 - Dialog command_template using a multiline text input causes player to be kicked out of the server due to illegal characters in chat (which is \n)
    • MC-298209 - Player cannot move while touching a happy ghast's body
    • MC-298301 - Blinking the cursor shifts all characters to the right of a multilines text field input in Dialogs
    • MC-298307 - Entering and exiting a pale garden while in Creative mode causes the current music track to remain silent
    • MC-298358 - Riding a mob into powder snow no longer affects the player properly
    • MC-298361 - Happy ghast with player riding, teleports back and forth when exiting nether portal
    • MC-298368 - "music_notes.png.mcmeta" has an extra index that does not exist, causing a warning
    • MC-298394 - Freezing in Powdered Snow is very inconsistent and jittery
    • MC-298422 - Ghasts and happy ghasts do not take damage from harmful blocks under some circumstances

    Get the Pre-Release

    Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

