Minecraft 1.21.11 Release Candidate 1

As we are getting ready for the release of the Mounts of Mayhem drop on December 9th, today we are shipping the first Release Candidate. If there are no critical issues, this will be the version that we release on Tuesday.

Changes

Spear Weapon

Increased the duration during which the Spear can deal knockback while charging The Charge Attack animations now better correspond to the different phases of the Spear



Get the Release Candidate

Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:

Download this zip file

Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder

Start (or restart) the Launcher

Create a new launch installation and select the "unobfuscated 1.21.11 Release Candidate 1_unobfuscated" version

Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded

An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?