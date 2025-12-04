Minecraft 1.21.11 Release Candidate 1

As we are getting ready for the release of the Mounts of Mayhem drop on December 9th, today we are shipping the first Release Candidate. If there are no critical issues, this will be the version that we release on Tuesday.
Changes
Spear Weapon
- Increased the duration during which the Spear can deal knockback while charging
- The Charge Attack animations now better correspond to the different phases of the Spear
Get the Release Candidate
Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
Cross-platform server jar:
As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:
- Download this zip file
- Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder
- Start (or restart) the Launcher
- Create a new launch installation and select the "unobfuscated 1.21.11 Release Candidate 1_unobfuscated" version
- Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded
An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:
Report bugs here:
Want to give feedback?
- For any feedback and suggestions, head over to the Feedback site. If you're feeling chatty, join us over at the official Minecraft Discord.
Deel dit verhaal