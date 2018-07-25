Minecraft Snapshot 18w30b

You've just had the release of Update Aquatic and yet you still expect us to keep working? In this heat? Oh, fair enough - here's a Wednesday snapshot for the coming-very-soon 1.13.1 update! Enjoy it before we all melt.

There is currently an issue with explosions where some blocks will turn into items that cannot be picked up, and some blocks will turn into falling blocks that never set properly on the ground. If you log out and log back in, you will be able to pick up the items and the glitched blocks should be fixed.

FIXED BUGS FOR 18w30b

Fixed issue with rain sounds causing the console to spam errors.

MC-134915 - The player walks, jumps and falls really fast in Superflat or after changing dimension

MC-134905 - Exception ticking world

MC-134903 - Mobs can break turtle eggs by standing on them when gamerule mobGriefing is false

MC-134858 - The TNT block state "explode" does not carry over to 1.13.1's "unstable"

MC-134833 - Fast movement

MC-134828 - Server crash - Ticking world entities

MC-134826 - Deleting a world doesn't remove it from the list until re-entering world list

MC-134819 - Game speeds up when entering the nether sometimes.

MC-134816 - Crash: Exception ticking world entities

MC-134274 - Map Markers for players holding a different Map

MC-134273 - Player Markers on Map after disconnect

MC-133294 - Map Markers blacked out

MC-123880 - Clientbound play packet 0x0C (Boss Bar) using same byte for different booleans

MC-123586 - Debug pie chart uses locale specific number formatting

MC-120780 - Chunk data packets are sometimes created unnecessarily

MC-120664 - Tool durability is off-by-one

MC-119856 - Slime blocks missing cullface argument

MC-114218 - Dispensers and droppers don't offset smoke particles when facing up or down

MC-76615 - Lightning bolt summoned by /summon is offset +0.5x and +0.5z

MC-75465 - Vignette effect's visibility is not being updated according to light level when GUI is hidden

MC-74764 - Particle "largeexplode", "hugeexplosion" and "sweepattack" not showing when using the front view (twice F5)

FIXED BUGS

MC-134570 - Door top half missing when updating to new version

MC-134476 - Miss written sounds .json causing almost all 1.13 subtitles to be unshown (Fix included)

MC-134468 - Map cloning recipe only yields 2 maps

MC-134414 - Concrete powder falling onto sea grass just replaces it

MC-134348 - Crash while upgrading: bkv{block=Block{minecraft:acacia_slab}, properties=[type, waterlogged]} has no property: half

MC-134300 - Inconsistency with update order when pistons retract other pistons

MC-134298 - Observers don't detect retracting sticky pistons

MC-134297 - Observers detect moved blocks late in 1.13

MC-134166 - Villager door detection order has changed

MC-134115 - Containers next to chunk borders can lose items when upgrading

MC-133995 - Transferring world from 1.12.2 to 1.13 isn't working

MC-133986 - Non [a-z0-9/. _ -] character in path of location: minecraft:EntityHorse

MC-133959 - Credits don't appear when clicking "Copyright Mojang AB" in the title screen.

MC-133942 - 1.13 Release is called a snapshot when backing up world

MC-133905 - Large oak trees generate without making block under stump dirt

MC-133894 - Drowned don't drop items that they picked up as zombie then were converted

MC-133871 - Waterlogged trapdoors do not update properly when opened

MC-133839 - Crash when tp/at world border

MC-133715 - Thrown tridents cannot be picked up after dying

MC-133587 - Deleting server format error

MC-133251 - Curse enchantments don't use red text

MC-132703 - Iron golems do not spawn in center of village

MC-132663 - Command blocks kick player when entering certain commands > 256 characters in multiplayer

MC-131868 - Concrete powder next to waterlogged blocks is not converted to concrete

MC-131678 - Setblock property - block and setblock property - value are reversed in error messages

MC-131462 - Coordinate math error causes structure not to generate and possibly other issues

MC-131029 - Villager door detection range has changed

MC-125134 - Server crashes while generating new chunks – java.util.concurrent.ExecutionException: We are asking a region for a chunk out of bound

MC-124942 - "Invalid book tag" is not translatable

MC-124690 - Successful "/bossbar set players" doesn't give success message in chat

MC-124543 - JSON-Text formatting in CustomNames of container blocks does not work

MC-122625 - Order of contents of north- and east-facing double chests changed after update 1.12.2 -> 1.13

MC-119971 - Various duplications, deletions, and data corruption at chunk boundaries, caused by loading outdated chunks — includes duping and deletion of entities/mobs, items in hoppers, and blocks moved by pistons, among other problems

MC-88356 - Bow animation broken in off-hand in third person

MC-88099 - Slimes/Magma cube with NoAI-Tag still can damage the player

