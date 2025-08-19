All villager jobs - Ranked

Whether you're looking for easy emeralds, powerful enchantments, or an armful of glistening pork chops, there's a villager that can help you out.

But let's be honest – while some villagers always seem eager to help, others aren't nearly so useful. And others seem to inject a surprising amount of attitude into that "hrrm" sound they make.

So, we've decided to rank EVERY villager profession in Minecraft. It was a rigorous and very scientific process from start to finish, and definitely wasn't devised purely as a way to get back at a certain leatherworker who keeps giving me the stinkeye. Let's dive in and see how it went!

Last place: Leatherworker