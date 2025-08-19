Ir al contenido principal

Búsquedas sugeridas

    Descubrimientos populares
    Steve y Alex en una colina cubierta de hierba durante el día con otras criaturas y personajes en el fondo
    Minecraft
    Los personajes de Minecraft miran diversos contenidos nuevos disponibles en el mercado
    Aspectos y DLC
    Steve, Alex y varios otros personajes están de pie en una habitación oscura.
    Cambiar aspectos y capas de Java
    Steve, Alex, y varios otros personajes y animales salen de un portal por debajo de un texto que dice: Minecraft Realms
    Minecraft Realms
    Three Minecraft villagers, all with different job, posing for the camera.
    Deep Dives
    James Nouch
    Escrito por
    James Nouch
    Publicado.
    19/08/25

    All villager jobs - Ranked

    Sorting the professions from worst to best, based mainly on long-held grudges!

    Whether you're looking for easy emeralds, powerful enchantments, or an armful of glistening pork chops, there's a villager that can help you out. 

    But let's be honest – while some villagers always seem eager to help, others aren't nearly so useful. And others seem to inject a surprising amount of attitude into that "hrrm" sound they make.

    So, we've decided to rank EVERY villager profession in Minecraft. It was a rigorous and very scientific process from start to finish, and definitely wasn't devised purely as a way to get back at a certain leatherworker who keeps giving me the stinkeye. Let's dive in and see how it went!

    Last place: Leatherworker

    A leatherworker villager on a grey background.

    PROS:

    • They are unintimidated by even the largest of cattle

    CONS:

    • You'll quickly find better armor than the leather stuff they sell
    • They smell strongly of cow

    13th: Butcher

    A villager wearing the butcher job skin.

    PROS

    • Will give you emeralds in exchange for raw meats
    • Never asks awkward, prying questions about where you got all that raw meat

    CONS

    • I'm worried that they've never eaten a vegetable in their entire life

    12th: Shepherd

    A villager with the shepherd profession skin.

    PROS

    • You can set up a sheep farm pretty easily and rake in lots of emeralds by selling this bozo lots of wool
    • A useful source of dyes, as well, which can be a hassle to craft

    CONS

    • They got really mad that I called them a bozo, even though I only ever meant it as an affectionate nickname

    11th: Nitwit

    A Minecraft nitwit on a grey background.

    PROS

    • Wears a fetching green jacket
    • OG that has been around since since the dawn of time
    • Never mean to me. Not even once

    CONS

    • Won't tell me where they got that jacket
    • Unable to trade
    • Is 'nitwit' even a job?!

    10th: Fisherman

    A villager with the fishing profession skin.

    PROS

    • At higher levels, they'll give you emeralds in exchange for raw fish. That's pretty handy if your village is on the waterfront
    • Purveyors of enchanted fishing rods. I know from bitter experience that these can make a huge difference

    CONS

    • I don't like the way they look at my aquarium
    • They peer into it for hours while holding a knife and fork

    9th: Farmer

    A villager with the farmer profession skin.

    PROS

    • Able to hook you up with golden carrots, one of the most valuable (and shiny) food items in Minecraft!

    CONS

    • Closer inspection of the 'suspicious stew' they gave me reveals that it was mostly... poison?
    • Were you trying to kill me, farmer? >:[

    8th: Mason

    A villager with the mason job skin.

    PROS

    • A handy source of emeralds, as they're often keen to buy stone, clay balls, or granite!

    CONS

    • They never show even the slightest interest in my hobbies. If it isn't made of rocks and stuff, they don't want to hear about it.

    7th: Armorer

    A villager with the armorsmith job skin.

    PROS

    • Offers stylish chainmail that you can't craft for yourself
    • A great source of enchanted diamond armor pieces!

    CONS

    • Sold me a bell that I rang at all hours of the night
    • The villagers got really mad at me for ringing the bell all the time
    • The armorer refused to take responsibility for the whole bell-villager-anger situation. Does that seem right to you? 

    6th: Toolsmith

    A villager with the toolsmith job skin.

    PROS

    • At higher friend levels, the toolsmith trades you enchanted axes, shovels, and pickaxes

    CONS

    • You want me to give you a precious emerald in exchange for a shoddy stone hoe? Do I look like I was born yesterday?

    5th: Cleric

    A villager with the cleric job skin.

    PROS

    • Stocked with loads of rare items including lapis lazuli, Ender pearls, and glowstone
    • Will give you emeralds in exchange for rotten flesh...

    CONS

    • Er, what are they doing with all that rotten flesh?

    4th: Weaponsmith

    A villager with the weaponsmith job skin.

    PROS

    • Will sell you enchanted diamond axes and swords at higher career levels, which can be a huge time-saver

    CONS

    • Their outfit is cool in a way that makes me very insecure around them

    3rd: Fletcher

    A villager with the fletcher job.

    PROS

    • Loves sticks so much that they'll give you emeralds in exchange for a bundle. What a deal!
    • Will sell you a quiverful of arrows for a single emerald
    • Crossbows are cool

    CONS

    • I went to school with a kid named Fletcher and one time they ate a pretty big spider
    • They said someone dared them to do it, but I was there. Nobody dared them.

    2nd: Cartographer

    A villager with the cartographer job skin.

    PROS

    • Follow their maps to discover incredible locations and treasures!
    • 100% guaranteed epic adventure! 

    CONS

    • Definitely the most hoity-toity of any villager profession
    • How did they even aqcuire those maps in the first place?

    1st: Librarian

    A librarian villager wearing a red-white robe on top of a white background

    PROS

    • Enchanted books can add powerful buffs and abilities to your equipment
    • Those glasses really suit them
    • Being a librarian in this day and age is mad respect!
    • Never hushes me (unless 'hrm' means 'husch'?)

    CONS

    • They just looked at me blankly when I asked them where to find the latest Stephen King

     

    THE WINNER IS: LIBRARIAN

    Did you agree with my our non-biased picks? Let us know on whatever social media platform you use!

    Comparte esta historia

    Newest News

    Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!