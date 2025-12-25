Taking Inventory: Charcoal

When you’re just starting out in Minecraft, you might think that the obvious fuel source to power your base is coal. You’ll collect plenty of it while mining, and it lasts for ages in a furnace. Plus, greenhouse gas emissions aren’t a thing in Minecraft. But there’s another fuel that lasts just as long as coal does, and is far easier to gather. It’s our item of the week – charcoal.
Charcoal was added to Minecraft in January 2011 alongside cake, squid and lapis lazuli as part of the Beta 1.2 update (this was before the updates had fancy names). It had been suggested by a player called Moleculor about a month beforehand, to be used as a drawing implement. That’s not how it turned out, though.
