Taking Inventory: Charcoal

Charcoal is just as important a fuel in the real world as it is in Minecraft. It’s made by heating wood in a furnace where there’s as little oxygen as possible, so that all of the water and other liquids are removed, but the carbon stays put so that it can be burned later.

The production of charcoal goes way back to ancient times -historically, wood would be slowly piled up into a big cone, which would then be covered in soil and straw, before eventually set alight. The soil stopped air, and oxygen, from getting to the wood, which would then become charcoal over a period of several days. Today it’s a much faster and cleaner process.

Why would you go to all that trouble? Because charcoal burns hot. Iron’s melting point is about 1200C, and that’s about the temperature that charcoal burns at. So if you want to make iron or steel, and you live in a place that doesn’t have much coal, then for thousands of years charcoal was more or less your only option. It’s also a handy fuel for cooking.

In Minecraft, there’s plenty of coal. But there are also plenty of trees. So we figured it’d be nice to give players the choice. Are you a coal-burner, or a charcoal-burner? Your answer might say more about you than you think...