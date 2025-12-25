Taking Inventory: Charcoal

It’s pretty easy to get hold of some charcoal. Chop down a tree, put the logs in a furnace, and wait a few moments. You’ll need a fuel source – I suggest using a couple of sticks. Two sticks will fully cook one log into one charcoal, and then one charcoal will cook eight more logs into eight more charcoal, and then eight logs will cook sixty-four wood into sixty-four charcoal, and then [Ed: Stop. Just stop.]

Once you’ve got a mountain of charcoal, you can use it in more or less any situation that requires a fuel source. It’s just as efficient as coal, and will even work in furnace minecarts, which don’t accept most fuel sources. Need more? Just chop down a few more trees. Much easier than digging around below the ground.

You can also use charcoal in a few recipes – to make campfires, fire charges, torches, and soul torches. Again, just swap out the coal that you’d normally use for charcoal and it should work fine.