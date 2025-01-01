A Not So Warm Welcome

(Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

We continued into the dark cave until we came across a little lava stream that lit the way, following it until we ended up in one of the most spectacular builds I had ever laid my eyes on! It was enormous and like nothing either of us had ever seen, filled with strange statues and chests. That’s right reader, we were in loot city! Ever the bargain hunter, I sprang to action and began raiding chests and collecting candles – can you ever have enough? There were even these cool lanterns that glowed an eerie blue, they would match my happy ghasts latest harness perfectly! I had to have them. Think of the mood lighting back home, I would be taking my chicken cottage core aesthetic to a whole new level of cozy!

My inventory was filled to the brim and my arms were starting to give way under the weight of all my new treasures, but that didn’t slow me down one bit. Even Kai’s constant shushing didn’t affect me. I tried to reason with them that if they could just help me collect some of this stuff we could get out of here quicker. I would even let them keep a candle or some of the cool, dark blue blocks I had mined. As we were bargaining, I spotted some more and tried to mine it but as my hands were full, I dropped everything.

A shriek shrieked so loud I temporarily lost my vision. That only ever happens when I’m eating a grilled cheese sandwich. What was going on?! My eyes readjusted and quickly gathered my loot. Maybe Kai was right, it was time to leave. I started running to indicate that we were leaving and promptly tripped over another one of the strange blue jagged blocks.

Another shriek. Another blackout. Another pair of pants would soon be in order.