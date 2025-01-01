Ohita ja siirry pääsisältöön

    Sofia Dankis
    Kirjoittanut
    Sofia Dankis
    Julkaistu

    A Not So Warm Welcome

    Chapter Six: Kai Joins the Mix

    Oh, hello! I didn’t see you there, dear reader. I was immersed in a deep conversation with my new friend and travel buddy Kai! They joined me on my happy ghast after our paths crossed in the mangrove swamp. We had been hoping to find a fossil-filled desert to continue our archeological advancements, but after several days of scouting we had yet to strike gold. It was starting to get a little awkward, to be honest. But then my eagle eyes spotted something almost as good: a big, scary cave!

    Despite Kai’s protests that caves and deserts weren’t really the same thing, I directed the happy ghast to hone in on the cave opening on the side of a frozen peak. We both needed to stretch our legs and what better place to do it than on the side of a mountain. Maybe we would run into some goats and I could finally learn how to scream in their very specific octave.

    We left the happy ghast to roam around the peak and as I didn’t see a goat right away, we headed straight into the cave. A path wound further and further down, making me dizzy and Kai uneasy. To soothe their anxiety, I offered to write a postcard so they could focus on my wondrous wordsmithing rather than our alleged impending doom.

    You really need to dig down to get to this biome, often all the way to the deepslate layer.

    (Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

     

    We continued into the dark cave until we came across a little lava stream that lit the way, following it until we ended up in one of the most spectacular builds I had ever laid my eyes on! It was enormous and like nothing either of us had ever seen, filled with strange statues and chests. That’s right reader, we were in loot city! Ever the bargain hunter, I sprang to action and began raiding chests and collecting candles – can you ever have enough? There were even these cool lanterns that glowed an eerie blue, they would match my happy ghasts latest harness perfectly! I had to have them. Think of the mood lighting back home, I would be taking my chicken cottage core aesthetic to a whole new level of cozy! 

    My inventory was filled to the brim and my arms were starting to give way under the weight of all my new treasures, but that didn’t slow me down one bit. Even Kai’s constant shushing didn’t affect me. I tried to reason with them that if they could just help me collect some of this stuff we could get out of here quicker. I would even let them keep a candle or some of the cool, dark blue blocks I had mined. As we were bargaining, I spotted some more and tried to mine it but as my hands were full, I dropped everything. 

    A shriek shrieked so loud I temporarily lost my vision. That only ever happens when I’m eating a grilled cheese sandwich. What was going on?! My eyes readjusted and quickly gathered my loot. Maybe Kai was right, it was time to leave. I started running to indicate that we were leaving and promptly tripped over another one of the strange blue jagged blocks. 

    Another shriek. Another blackout. Another pair of pants would soon be in order.

     

    Sculk are an entire family of blocks unique to this biome. Bring them to the Overworld with Silk Touch if you want to add a bit of terror to your build!

    (Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

     

    What was making the sound? Did a goat follow us down there after all? No, this sound is way too sinister. Could it be this odd block? I crouched down to give it a closer look and lo, and behold (except nothing was beheld as darkness engulfed us once again) there was a third shriek. 

    Kai had lost all patience and decorum. They grabbed my hand and pulled me in the direction from which we came. I gave one last look at the strange, dark biome. There was a haunting formation, that at the both repelled me and pulled me towards it. But Kai’s arm was stronger, and we scampered back along the lava river and up the winding path. We didn’t stop until we saw the happy ghast gently roaming between the clouds. We felt the safety of the sunshine, warming us from the freezing terror that had coursed through our veins just moments before. Something else had been down there. I was sure of it.

    It might not be able to see, but a warden can still detect your presence by its other senses: hearing and sniffing. Thankfully, it doesn’t spawn anywhere else in the Overworld!

    (Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

     

    But I did not care to stick around and find out! We boarded the happy ghast quickly, sailing across the sky in silence. 

     
    An image of a pitch black polaroid.

    Deepest regrets from the deep dark.

    Three polaroids featuring three screenshots from the deep dark biome.
    Three polaroids featuring three screenshots from the deep dark biome.

    We might not know where we’re going, but the next stop will be above ground. I can promise you that. Come back soon to find out where in the Overworld we’re going!

