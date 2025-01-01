A Not So Warm Welcome

Oh, hello! I didn’t see you there, dear reader. I was immersed in a deep conversation with my new friend and travel buddy Kai! They joined me on my happy ghast after our paths crossed in the mangrove swamp. We had been hoping to find a fossil-filled desert to continue our archeological advancements, but after several days of scouting we had yet to strike gold. It was starting to get a little awkward, to be honest. But then my eagle eyes spotted something almost as good: a big, scary cave!
Despite Kai’s protests that caves and deserts weren’t really the same thing, I directed the happy ghast to hone in on the cave opening on the side of a frozen peak. We both needed to stretch our legs and what better place to do it than on the side of a mountain. Maybe we would run into some goats and I could finally learn how to scream in their very specific octave.
We left the happy ghast to roam around the peak and as I didn’t see a goat right away, we headed straight into the cave. A path wound further and further down, making me dizzy and Kai uneasy. To soothe their anxiety, I offered to write a postcard so they could focus on my wondrous wordsmithing rather than our alleged impending doom.
