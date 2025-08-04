Accéder au contenu principal

Recherches suggérées

    Découvertes populaires
    Steve et Alex sur une colline herbeuse pendant la journée avec d’autres créatures et personnages en arrière-plan.
    Minecraft
    Les personnages de Minecraft se penchent sur les nouveaux contenus disponibles sur la place de marché
    Skins & DLC
    Steve, Alex et divers autres personnages dans une pièce sombre.
    Remplacer les Skins & Capes Java
    Steve, Alex et divers autres personnages et animaux sortent d'un portail souterrain situé en dessous du texte : Minecraft Realms
    Minecraft Realms
    A racoon digging into grass blocks with gold ingots hovering behind
    Marketplace
    Tom Stone
    Écrit par
    Tom Stone
    Publié
    04/08/2025

    Let's Play: Better on Bedrock

    Quickly, before that raccoon burrows into our builds!

    Oh dear. We hope that title doesn’t upset any Java players. We promise you that we only chose to look at a Minecraft Marketplace map called ‘Better on Bedrock’ by Poggy this month because it’s interesting to write about - not because we wanted to make our lovely Java players burst into tears. Listen, if next month’s map is called ‘Java Fans Have Low Hygiene Standards’ then feel free to write us a nasty letter. In red ink.

    Anyway, Better on Bedrock! And despite the title this is not a piece of anti-Java propaganda. It’s instead an inspired overhaul of Minecraft, with lots of clever new mechanics, cute new mobs, and even a spot of user friendliness. Nice!

    A blocky 'Better on Bedrock' logo above two player characters looking out on snowcovered mountains in a forest

    The first thing you’ll notice is the new UI. Not familiar with the term ‘UI’? It stands for Underrated Igloos! Hang on, that’s not even slightly true. It actually stands for User Interface. FACT!

    Now when your cursor hovers over any block, item, or mob in the game, a helpful box appears at the top of the screen telling you what it is, the correct tool for interacting with it (e.g. a shovel for a dirt block), whether you can harvest it, and if it’s an original Minecraft feature or a newly added thing for Bedrock is Better. This is how we learnt that grass blocks aren’t a new thing, but are actually an OG Minecraft feature. Who knew!

    A white ram seen in a grassy biome

    Whereas our new friend the Ram is from Better in Bedrock. Hello! Please don’t ram us!

    Then there’s quests. Open up the quest scroll in your inventory and you can choose between Main Quests and Bought Quests. Yes, you can purchase more quests from villagers now! But we’re utter cheapskates who prefer to loot villagers and sleep in their beds afterwards, so we stuck to the Main Quests.

    These steadily escalating challenges are actually a great way to onboard someone with the first few hours of Minecraft. ‘Upgrade to an iron pickaxe’ - that sort of thing. And each completed quest rewards you with some items, XP, and the perfect ‘omg you did it!’ noise. Nice!

    An in-game screen to upgrade quest for an Iron Pickaxe, showing rewards and a “Start Quest” button.

    But if you’re a Minecraft veteran you’re probably more interested in the new stuff, like the aforementioned ram, the delightful spotted sheep, and the promise of exciting new crafting materials that can make all sorts of delightful new contraptions.

    In fact, you start with a book that you can throw in front of you. Not to make any nearby librarians cry, but because it’ll open itself and show you some nifty promises of what’s to be found.

    Open guidebook in Minecraft, introducing new biomes, structures, bosses, and more.

    The quests are honestly compelling enough to make you forget you’re not playing a DLC and get sucked into Minecraft’s usual gameplay loop of collecting better resources, building a nicer house, and wishing skeletons would shoot something else for a change.

    But then we took a look out on the horizon and spotted the tower.

    Tall, illuminated tower in a starry night, viewed from across a river in Minecraft.

    Ominous!

    These towers appear to be dotted all around the Overworld. We got one just a brief swim away from where we first spawned. Too intrigued to worry about silly things like ‘our safety’ and ‘avoiding near certain death’, we decided to let ourselves into one and go exploring.

    Imagine our surprise when we walked inside with our sword drawn only to discover a lovely surprise party with cake and balloons and compliments about our hair! And you’re gonna have to imagine that really hard by the way, because that’s not even close to what actually happened…

    A Zombie Villager with a full health bar staring at you, standing atop grass blocks and trees.

    Instead we found a spiral staircase leading to a spawner that spat out several zombie villagers. Boo!

    Still, if you survive the encounter (whether we did or not is hardly relevant), you’ll find barrels with nice items inside. So these towers are essentially optional combat challenges with big rewards – perfect if you wanna skip a few steps and get some great later-game gear.

    But if you want the really good stuff, you’re gonna have to engage in some proper exploring and crafting. Or, if your monthly article for the Minecraft website is already late again, you’re gonna have to switch to Creative mode and cheat a little. Let’s not waste time speculating on which we did, and instead enjoy some of the excellent new armor sets in this…

    FASHION MONTAGE!!!

    Steve wearing amethyst armor with copper pants in front of a small stone and wood building surrounded by yellow flowers.

    Steve looks stunning in this fabulous amethyst armor. He’d also be enjoying the ability to knockback ANY attacking mob were he wearing the full set. But he accidentally left his copper trousers on, the dunce.

    Steve wearing a skulker set armor outside a wooden house in a village with pine trees.

    Ever looked at a shulker box and thought ‘now THAT’S a style icon’? No. Of course you haven’t. Nonetheless, now YOU can dress like you’re the warden’s unlucky neighbor in this purpletacular set.

    Steve wearing a Stardust armor set outside a wooden house in a village with pine trees.

    Rumor has it that Anna Wintour announced her retirement from Vogue magazine last month because she saw this Stardust Armor set and realised fashion has now peaked forever. Just kidding if you’re reading this Ms Wintour! Please don’t sue

    Sick of looking at Steve, even when he’s this stunningly dressed? Not a problem - Better on Bedrock is full of new mobs. And refreshingly, a lot of them don’t want to kill us (sorry, we’ve still got PTSD from last month’s map).

    Let’s not dwell on that and meet some cute animals instead:

    Deer standing in a forest looking suspiciously at you with health bar labelled “Better On Bedrock”

    Oh deer? Not at all, because this deer is as deer-lightful as that pun was horrid. We particularly enjoy how it’s refusing to make eye contact with us. Fair!

    Owl sitting next to a tree in a rainy forest at night with health bar labelled “Better On Bedrock”

    The owl! We used to live near an owl in real life, a fact that we thought was quite interesting until we wrote this sentence and read it back. Ah well.

    A dotted sheep with health bar labelled “Better On Bedrock,” standing in grassy plains

    I spot a dotted sheep! Get it? Spot! No? I'll work on it.

    We’ve barely scratched the surface of what this one has to offer. There’s barely enough time to mention the creepy soul shards that drop when you defeat hostile mobs, or the new enemies you’ll find in the Nether. If you want to discover those for yourself, look up Bedrock is Better by Poggy in the Minecraft Marketplace, or click this line of lovely green text.

    Best of luck, and… HOLD UP. We have to show you the goblin trader before we go.

    Goblin Trader with health bar labelled “Better On Bedrock,” wearing a giant backpack and standing by a riverbank.

    Phew, that was close. See you next month!

    Partager cette publication

    Newest News

    Catch up on the latest Minecraft news & game updates!