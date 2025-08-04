Let's Play: Better on Bedrock

Oh dear. We hope that title doesn’t upset any Java players. We promise you that we only chose to look at a Minecraft Marketplace map called ‘Better on Bedrock’ by Poggy this month because it’s interesting to write about - not because we wanted to make our lovely Java players burst into tears. Listen, if next month’s map is called ‘Java Fans Have Low Hygiene Standards’ then feel free to write us a nasty letter. In red ink.

Anyway, Better on Bedrock! And despite the title this is not a piece of anti-Java propaganda. It’s instead an inspired overhaul of Minecraft, with lots of clever new mechanics, cute new mobs, and even a spot of user friendliness. Nice!