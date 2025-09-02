Minecraft Snapshot 25w36b

Snapshot 25w36a is out and it includes mannequins, a new technical entity that is spawned with commands and can be used as an NPC. Conflicting key binds will now function together allowing you to bind a key to multiple actions. And as always, this snapshot also includes technical tweaks and bug fixes.
Developer's Note: This snapshot brings a large change to how we collect and draw block entities and particles. We don't anticipate any change of behaviors so please keep an eye out and report anything suspicious as a bug, thank you!
Update: We have now released Snapshot 25w36b to fix some common crashes.
Fixed bugs in 25w36b
New Features
- World Borders can now be set per dimension
End Light Flashes
- While the Ender Dragon fog effect is active the flash source in the sky is not visible and the brightness of the light affecting the world is reduced
Accessibility
- Multiple key binds that have the same key assigned to them can now work together, while before only one would work
- For example, you can now bind D to Jump and Strafe Left to jump and strafe left at the same time
- The red warning for assigning the same key to multiple key binds is changed to yellow
- The spectator hotbar menu key can now be rebound
- It is part of a new Spectator category in the Key Binds screen, alongside the pre-existing Highlight Players key bind
Changes
- Formatting codes are now stripped from Code of Conduct files
World Border
- The World Border is now dimension-specific
- This means that each dimension can have its own World Border size, position, etc.
Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities
- Copper Torch and Copper Lantern colors are adjusted to make them more discernible to color blind players
UI
- Double-clicking a word in edit box now selects it
Block States
- Powered Shelves can now only connect to other Powered Shelves facing the exact same direction
Performance Improvements
- Particles outside of players view are not rendered anymore, which provides a performance improvement in some cases
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 86.0
Data Pack Version 86.0
- Added Mannequin entities
- The World Border is now dimension-specific
Mannequins
Added a new type of technical entity called minecraft:mannequin which can only be spawned with summon commands.
- A Mannequin is a Player Avatar without a connected Player
- Mannequins always show an "NPC" text where a Player's below_score score would show
- Mannequins function as Living Entities - they can hold and wear equipment, have attributes & effects, take damage, etc
Data Fields:
- profile - Which profile to show on the entity. This is either a Player profile (same format as a minecraft:profile component) or a Mannequin profile with the following fields:
- texture - Namespaced ID of the skin texture to use
- The skin is specified relative to the textures folder and with a .png suffix
- e.g. entity/player/wide/steve will use the default wide Steve skin
- cape - Optional namespaced ID of the cape texture to use
- When specified, uses the same format as the texture field
- Omitting this field means the Mannequin has no cape
- elytra - Optional namespaced ID of the elytra texture to use
- When specified, uses the same format as the texture field
- Omitting this field means the Mannequin uses the cape texture, or if that is also omitted, the default Elytra texture when wearing Elytra
- model - Optional model type, one of wide and slim
- If omitted, wide is used
- texture - Namespaced ID of the skin texture to use
- hidden_layers - List of outer skin layers to hide
- Valid entries: cape, jacket, left_sleeve, right_sleeve, left_pants_leg, right_pants_leg, hat
- main_hand - Which hand is the main hand of the Mannequn - one of left and right
Particles
- dragon_breath now optionally takes a power parameter (float, default 1.0), which is multiplied onto its initial velocity, after all randomness
- instant_effect and effect now optionally take power (float, default 1.0) and color (rgb, default 0xFFFFFF) parameters
- flash now requires a color parameter (argb)
Resource Pack Version 68.0
Shaders
- The following unused shaders have been removed:
- core/position_color_lightmap.vsh
- core/position_color_lightmap.fsh
- core/position_color_tex_lightmap.vsh
- core/position_color_tex_lightmap.fsh
Fixed bugs in 25w36a
- MC-223142 - Player can move while spectating a marker
- MC-225088 - Overworld surface is darker than before on low brightness
- MC-234737 - Typo in exception message: "EmtyPoolElement"
- MC-236508 - The title within the "Add Server" menu is displayed as "Edit Server Info"
- MC-237590 - The word "chunks" is improperly capitalized within the render and simulation distance sliders
- MC-238273 - "Locked by another running instance of Minecraft" lacks punctuation
- MC-249205 - "minecraft.used:minecraft.potion" increases by a value of two when using water bottles to create mud in creative mode
- MC-250062 - Several strings throughout the game contain comma splices
- MC-250193 - Server log does not use the string representation of a player's GameProfile on a disconnect during encryption
- MC-254052 - /locate doesn't work outside build limit
- MC-254668 - Pressing Escape on the death screen's title screen warning respawns the player
- MC-257792 - Output slot for trading menu is off-center
- MC-258191 - Root system feature allows hanging root vertical span of 0, causing error
- MC-259347 - Height limit warning message is shown when right-clicking the top of a block at the build height limit with a bucket
- MC-262370 - Some multiplayer strings are untranslatable
- MC-264962 - Strings that contain two inputs for a given action have inconsistent spacing and apostrophes
- MC-265807 - Mobs don't drown if their Air NBT is less than -19
- MC-277975 - The first line of the command execution warning in an item's tooltip is missing punctuation
- MC-278435 - Mushroom Fields biome doesn't generate pumpkin patches despite being specified in vanilla datapack
- MC-279123 - Some strings that reference Minecraft Realms use inconsistent or missing verb forms
- MC-279153 - Some strings that mention the base values of attributes are missing articles
- MC-279173 - The "chat.disabled.invalid_command_signature" string is missing an article before the word "Command"
- MC-279174 - The "gamerule.spawnChunkRadius.description" string is missing an article before the word "Amount"
- MC-279175 - Some multiplayer disconnection strings are missing articles and demonstratives
- MC-279176 - The "gamerule.commandModificationBlockLimit.description" string is missing an article before the word "Number"
- MC-279212 - Some narration strings are missing articles and possessive determiners
- MC-295829 - Test instance block GUI uses "Batch" instead of "Environment"
- MC-298605 - When creating a Water World superflat world, the player spawns at the bottom of the sea
- MC-299105 - Tears and Lava Chicken music disc 'desc' translations are unused
- MC-300055 - You get the advancement Wax On for changing the pose of a Copper Golem Statue while holding Honeycomb
- MC-300088 - Items placed by a copper golem in a double chest do not update redstone comparators reading the right side of the double chest
- MC-300109 - Lightning bolt does not remove oxidation from the lightning rod
- MC-300169 - The CustomName tag of a copper golem statue is not kept when mined
- MC-300192 - No darker trim for copper
- MC-300201 - Breaking a copper golem statue with a pose does not retain its pose
- MC-300416 - Copper golems' pathfinding to chests is biased to northwest
- MC-300558 - Copper golems can open locked chests without an appropriate key item
- MC-300729 - Incorrect or unusually obvious pixels on the weathered and exposed copper bars
- MC-300961 - The armor layer on husks no longer reflects their larger size compared to other humanoids
- MC-301099 - Copper chests worn on copper golems' heads are not visible
- MC-301250 - Upon exiting the gamemode switcher (F3+F4) while viewing the credits, the player still does not resume viewing the credits and instead remains in the end in a phantom state until they relog
- MC-301258 - Copper golem statues in the walking pose have a bit of their necks poking through their arms
- MC-301259 - Shelf align_items_to_bottom in block entity data doesn't work
- MC-301261 - The right arm of the copper golem statue isn't connected to its body
- MC-301276 - The hand animation no longer plays when shearing copper golems
- MC-301277 - Item frames with maps and paintings cannot share a corner anymore
- MC-301278 - The code of conduct screen renders carriage return characters
- MC-301283 - Sprint and sneak input can get 'stuck' if a screen is opened right as the input is pressed
- MC-301310 - The “Transfer Now” button in the realms menu renders outside the selection box
- MC-301312 - You cannot begin to use items while looking at copper golems
- MC-301324 - Sitting copper golem statue nose is rotated incorrectly
- MC-301330 - Malicious server can force client to remain stuck on code of conduct screen
- MC-301374 - Evokers can now spawn in Peaceful difficulty
- MC-301519 - Trying to use a command block while the "enableCommandBlocks" gamerule is set to false says "Command blocks are not enabled on this server" even if you're not on a server
- MC-301523 - Some gamerule description strings consist of inconsistent concluding punctuation, redundantly include “or not”, and are grammatically incorrect
- MC-301524 - The block breaking animation on banners now amplifies with each pattern applied
- MC-301546 - Bells do not display ringing animation when another bell is nearby
- MC-301577 - Block light sources produce shadows around themselves under skylight
- MC-301619 - Game mode translation key is used in the console message sent when a player tries to switch their game mode without permission
Get the Snapshot
Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
Cross-platform server jar:
Report bugs here:
Want to give feedback?
- For any feedback and suggestions, head over to the Feedback site. If you're feeling chatty, join us over at the official Minecraft Discord.
Disen beitrag teilen