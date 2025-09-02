Minecraft Snapshot 25w36b

Snapshot 25w36a is out and it includes mannequins, a new technical entity that is spawned with commands and can be used as an NPC. Conflicting key binds will now function together allowing you to bind a key to multiple actions. And as always, this snapshot also includes technical tweaks and bug fixes.

Developer's Note: This snapshot brings a large change to how we collect and draw block entities and particles. We don't anticipate any change of behaviors so please keep an eye out and report anything suspicious as a bug, thank you!

Update: We have now released Snapshot 25w36b to fix some common crashes.

Fixed bugs in 25w36b

MC-301745 - Placing an ender chest in the world crashes the game

MC-301749 - Multiplayer Crash.

New Features

World Borders can now be set per dimension

End Light Flashes

While the Ender Dragon fog effect is active the flash source in the sky is not visible and the brightness of the light affecting the world is reduced

Accessibility

Multiple key binds that have the same key assigned to them can now work together, while before only one would work For example, you can now bind D to Jump and Strafe Left to jump and strafe left at the same time The red warning for assigning the same key to multiple key binds is changed to yellow

The spectator hotbar menu key can now be rebound It is part of a new Spectator category in the Key Binds screen, alongside the pre-existing Highlight Players key bind



Changes

Formatting codes are now stripped from Code of Conduct files

World Border

The World Border is now dimension-specific This means that each dimension can have its own World Border size, position, etc.



Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and Entities

Copper Torch and Copper Lantern colors are adjusted to make them more discernible to color blind players

UI

Double-clicking a word in edit box now selects it

Block States

Powered Shelves can now only connect to other Powered Shelves facing the exact same direction

Performance Improvements

Particles outside of players view are not rendered anymore, which provides a performance improvement in some cases

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 86.0

Data Pack Version 86.0

Added Mannequin entities

The World Border is now dimension-specific

Mannequins

Added a new type of technical entity called minecraft:mannequin which can only be spawned with summon commands.

A Mannequin is a Player Avatar without a connected Player

Mannequins always show an "NPC" text where a Player's below_score score would show

score would show Mannequins function as Living Entities - they can hold and wear equipment, have attributes & effects, take damage, etc

Data Fields:

profile - Which profile to show on the entity. This is either a Player profile (same format as a minecraft:profile component) or a Mannequin profile with the following fields: texture - Namespaced ID of the skin texture to use The skin is specified relative to the textures folder and with a .png suffix e.g. entity/player/wide/steve will use the default wide Steve skin cape - Optional namespaced ID of the cape texture to use When specified, uses the same format as the texture field Omitting this field means the Mannequin has no cape elytra - Optional namespaced ID of the elytra texture to use When specified, uses the same format as the texture field Omitting this field means the Mannequin uses the cape texture, or if that is also omitted, the default Elytra texture when wearing Elytra model - Optional model type, one of wide and slim If omitted, wide is used

- Which profile to show on the entity. This is either a Player profile (same format as a component) or a Mannequin profile with the following fields: hidden_layers - List of outer skin layers to hide Valid entries: cape , jacket , left_sleeve , right_sleeve , left_pants_leg , right_pants_leg , hat

- List of outer skin layers to hide main_hand - Which hand is the main hand of the Mannequn - one of left and right

Particles

dragon_breath now optionally takes a power parameter (float, default 1.0 ), which is multiplied onto its initial velocity, after all randomness

now optionally takes a parameter (float, default ), which is multiplied onto its initial velocity, after all randomness instant_effect and effect now optionally take power (float, default 1.0 ) and color (rgb, default 0xFFFFFF ) parameters

and now optionally take (float, default ) and (rgb, default ) parameters flash now requires a color parameter (argb)

Resource Pack Version 68.0

Shaders

The following unused shaders have been removed: core/position_color_lightmap.vsh core/position_color_lightmap.fsh core/position_color_tex_lightmap.vsh core/position_color_tex_lightmap.fsh



Fixed bugs in 25w36a

MC-223142 - Player can move while spectating a marker

MC-225088 - Overworld surface is darker than before on low brightness

MC-234737 - Typo in exception message: "EmtyPoolElement"

MC-236508 - The title within the "Add Server" menu is displayed as "Edit Server Info"

MC-237590 - The word "chunks" is improperly capitalized within the render and simulation distance sliders

MC-238273 - "Locked by another running instance of Minecraft" lacks punctuation

MC-249205 - "minecraft.used:minecraft.potion" increases by a value of two when using water bottles to create mud in creative mode

MC-250062 - Several strings throughout the game contain comma splices

MC-250193 - Server log does not use the string representation of a player's GameProfile on a disconnect during encryption

MC-254052 - /locate doesn't work outside build limit

MC-254668 - Pressing Escape on the death screen's title screen warning respawns the player

MC-257792 - Output slot for trading menu is off-center

MC-258191 - Root system feature allows hanging root vertical span of 0, causing error

MC-259347 - Height limit warning message is shown when right-clicking the top of a block at the build height limit with a bucket

MC-262370 - Some multiplayer strings are untranslatable

MC-264962 - Strings that contain two inputs for a given action have inconsistent spacing and apostrophes

MC-265807 - Mobs don't drown if their Air NBT is less than -19

MC-277975 - The first line of the command execution warning in an item's tooltip is missing punctuation

MC-278435 - Mushroom Fields biome doesn't generate pumpkin patches despite being specified in vanilla datapack

MC-279123 - Some strings that reference Minecraft Realms use inconsistent or missing verb forms

MC-279153 - Some strings that mention the base values of attributes are missing articles

MC-279173 - The "chat.disabled.invalid_command_signature" string is missing an article before the word "Command"

MC-279174 - The "gamerule.spawnChunkRadius.description" string is missing an article before the word "Amount"

MC-279175 - Some multiplayer disconnection strings are missing articles and demonstratives

MC-279176 - The "gamerule.commandModificationBlockLimit.description" string is missing an article before the word "Number"

MC-279212 - Some narration strings are missing articles and possessive determiners

MC-295829 - Test instance block GUI uses "Batch" instead of "Environment"

MC-298605 - When creating a Water World superflat world, the player spawns at the bottom of the sea

MC-299105 - Tears and Lava Chicken music disc 'desc' translations are unused

MC-300055 - You get the advancement Wax On for changing the pose of a Copper Golem Statue while holding Honeycomb

MC-300088 - Items placed by a copper golem in a double chest do not update redstone comparators reading the right side of the double chest

MC-300109 - Lightning bolt does not remove oxidation from the lightning rod

MC-300169 - The CustomName tag of a copper golem statue is not kept when mined

MC-300192 - No darker trim for copper

MC-300201 - Breaking a copper golem statue with a pose does not retain its pose

MC-300416 - Copper golems' pathfinding to chests is biased to northwest

MC-300558 - Copper golems can open locked chests without an appropriate key item

MC-300729 - Incorrect or unusually obvious pixels on the weathered and exposed copper bars

MC-300961 - The armor layer on husks no longer reflects their larger size compared to other humanoids

MC-301099 - Copper chests worn on copper golems' heads are not visible

MC-301250 - Upon exiting the gamemode switcher (F3+F4) while viewing the credits, the player still does not resume viewing the credits and instead remains in the end in a phantom state until they relog

MC-301258 - Copper golem statues in the walking pose have a bit of their necks poking through their arms

MC-301259 - Shelf align_items_to_bottom in block entity data doesn't work

MC-301261 - The right arm of the copper golem statue isn't connected to its body

MC-301276 - The hand animation no longer plays when shearing copper golems

MC-301277 - Item frames with maps and paintings cannot share a corner anymore

MC-301278 - The code of conduct screen renders carriage return characters

MC-301283 - Sprint and sneak input can get 'stuck' if a screen is opened right as the input is pressed

MC-301310 - The “Transfer Now” button in the realms menu renders outside the selection box

MC-301312 - You cannot begin to use items while looking at copper golems

MC-301324 - Sitting copper golem statue nose is rotated incorrectly

MC-301330 - Malicious server can force client to remain stuck on code of conduct screen

MC-301374 - Evokers can now spawn in Peaceful difficulty

MC-301519 - Trying to use a command block while the "enableCommandBlocks" gamerule is set to false says "Command blocks are not enabled on this server" even if you're not on a server

MC-301523 - Some gamerule description strings consist of inconsistent concluding punctuation, redundantly include “or not”, and are grammatically incorrect

MC-301524 - The block breaking animation on banners now amplifies with each pattern applied

MC-301546 - Bells do not display ringing animation when another bell is nearby

MC-301577 - Block light sources produce shadows around themselves under skylight

MC-301619 - Game mode translation key is used in the console message sent when a player tries to switch their game mode without permission

