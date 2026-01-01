Test the first features from our next drop!

If you’re seeking a sulfur cube, head to a sulfur cave! These watery, colorful caves are the only biome where this unpredictable mob spawns, alongside some exciting new block sets (more on those later) and a host of hostile mobs, for good measure. You can locate sulfur caves by either mining chaotically until you find yourself in one OR looking for sulfur springs on the surface of the Overworld, which spawn above sulfur caves. You’ll know it’s a sulfur spring based on the lovely little bubbles coming out of it! Oh, and the noxious gases wafting above it. Maybe reconsider that dip?

Potent sulfur

Potent sulfur is the block that makes sulfur springs so inviting and so sickening at the same time. When placed below water, potent sulfur blocks will cause a bubble effect while also releasing noxious gases that trigger the Nausea effect – for you and mobs! So keep your four-legged companions safe, okay?

Cinnabar and sulfur block sets

Builders, cobblers, and collectors just keep winning – this testing moment also brings two new full block sets! Bring a touch of decadent yellow with the sulfur block or a rich red tone with cinnabar.

Phew! Not only am I relieved that my desk didn’t get egged again – I’m also eager to track down that smelly little rascal! Why don’t you join me on this journey and install the latest beta/preview today? Grab a bunch of random blocks and get ready for some delightfully chaotic experiments!

How we’re iterating based on your feedback

After revealing these features at Minecraft LIVE, we received some feedback from the community – and we’re working on implementing it! Here are some of the changes you’ll already see in today’s snapshot:

We’ve fine-tuned the colors of sulfur and cinnabar blocks and block sets

Raw cinnabar has a rockier appearance

We changed the icon for chiseled cinnabar

We added more details to the sulfur cube’s outer texture

How can I test these features?

You can test these features by enabling previews/beta* for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. To turn on an experiment in preview/beta for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, follow these instructions. Don’t worry, Java players. They’ll be coming to snapshot soon, too!

Send us your feedback!

These features are all still in development, which means that the details outlined above might change as we iterate on them. So then why have we released them into testing? Because we want your feedback! Send us your feedback and report bugs at bugs.mojang.com!

*New features are coming in the future and will require Minecraft Bedrock Edition or Java Edition (each sold separately). As development is ongoing, the features shown and their descriptions are subject to change. Feedback from the community will help us iterate these features into their final versions.