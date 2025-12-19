New on Java Realms: Celebrate Java Realms Day, C’mon!

How do I play the new Java Realms maps?

Boot up Minecraft on your device of choice, then find Minecraft Realms in the starting menu. Press the “Configure” button, then choose the “Reset World” option on the Realm slot you’re ok with overwriting (or use the “Minigame” slot for minigames). Now you can pick the map you want to play from the corresponding categories!

UPDATES TO CURRENT MAPS

CRAFTY CANNONEERS, DIMENSION DASH, FROSTBITE FRENZY, HOOK, LINE, & CREEPER, RUINS OF ALTRAC, THE PURPLE: Now has Russian translations!

RHYTHM BREAK: Added new holiday map!

SPRINT RACER: 3 new custom tracks and mirror mode versions of the original tracks!

TRIDENT DOME: New holiday map, 2 new game modes and the Random kit!

VOID CHAINS: Added the Acrobat kit!

Bug Fixes: Adventures of T.Dee and T.Dum, Against Iskerside, BlockDuels, Chaotic Conditions, Colouring World, Magnetism, Makers Wars II, Neural Networks, Percy’s Park, Shulker Rush II, Super Mace Bros, Toy Turtle Royale

Back on Realms: Good Phantom, Skull’s Mayhem

AND A HAPPY MAPPY TO ALL

Learn to load this content into Java Realms by visiting the help site. If you haven't yet tried Realms for yourself, you'll have a blue diamond on the Minecraft Realms button, located on the main screen of Minecraft: Java Edition. Click that diamond, then follow the instructions to try Realms free for 30 days.