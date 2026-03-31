Minecraft 26.1.1 Release Candidate 1

We are releasing 26.1.1 Release Candidate 1, addressing an issue with player reporting that we missed in the previous version. If no further issues are encountered, we will release 26.1.1 tomorrow with no additional changes.

Happy mining!

Fixed bugs in 26.1.1 Release Candidate 1

MC-307140 - Chat messages can no longer be reported if the chat is enabled

Get the Release Candidate

Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

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