Minecraft 1.21.11 Release Candidate 2

Today we are shipping Release Candidate 2, fixing a crash issue affecting some players.

Happy mining!

Stability

Fixed a crash

Get the Release Candidate

Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:

Download this zip file

Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder

Start (or restart) the Launcher

Create a new launch installation and select the "unobfuscated 1.21.11 Release Candidate 2_unobfuscated" version

Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded

An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?