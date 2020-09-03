Announcing Minecraft Live!

Did that trailer not explain what Minecraft Live is? Well, it shouldn’t have to. That’s what this post is for, allegedly. Minecraft Live is the new version of our annual live show, which has had many names such as MINECON Live and MINECON Earth. Why the name change? Would you ask rap superstar and underrated actor Sean Combs a.k.a P. Diddy a.a.k.a Puff Daddy that? No, you would not. What you will do instead is tune in to Minecraft Live on October 3rd at 12 EST to get answers to pertinent questions about what the rest of Mojang Studios have been working on all year. Will Seanothy and I be there? Maybe. I need to check our schedule.

The Minecraft Live team begged me to focus on the actual event, so I guess I better mention what you can expect. The main thing you need to know is that this year the celebration takes place online. Due to the impact of Covid-19, Mojang Studios has delayed Minecraft Festival until 2022 and will no longer be involved with official community events. Until then, we’re going to bring the party directly to your device and we’ve got all of our usual goodies lined up for you! Join us on Minecraft.net/Live for updates, mob votes, news, and delightful banter. Oh, and chickens. Lots and lots of chickens.