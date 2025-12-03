Minecraft 1.21.11 Pre-Release 5

The Mayhem is Mounting with our fifth Pre-Release for Minecraft 1.21.11, bringing you another round of fixes. Happy mining!
Fixed bugs in 1.21.11 Pre-Release 5
- MC-304409 - The enchantment glint is extremely bright on items with animated textures
- MC-304593 - Charge attacks from spears held in the off hand can disable shields when holding an axe in the main hand
- MC-304603 - Dolphins no longer follow players in boats
- MC-304703 - Zombified piglins stop sprinting after some time while chasing
Get the Pre-Release
Pre-Releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Pre-Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
Cross-platform server jar:
As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:
- Download this zip file
- Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder
- Start (or restart) the Launcher
- Create a new launch installation and select the "1.21.11 Pre-Release 5 Unobfuscated" version
- Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded
An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:
