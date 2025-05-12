Ir para o Conteúdo Principal

    Sofia Dankis
    Escrito por
    Sofia Dankis
    Publicado
    12/05/25

    Simply the Best

    Chapter 3: More Things to See

    Is it a bird! Is it a plane? Nay, it is I, the Sky Skribe, soaring regally across the Overworld aboard my beloved happy ghast. We’d been flying for a while after a harrowing yet thrilling wolf encounter. But my bravery had paid off as my new best friend and mode of transportation was decked out in a snazzy new red harness. I couldn’t even remember what the original, plain version looked like! That’s for the historians to figure out, I was already ready for the next one. There are sixteen opulent shades to craft and with only two under my belt, it was high time for an outfit change of Cher-like caliber. 

    Which color would we go with next? Would I also need an outfit change? It would be cute if the Happy Ghast and I matched, but would it be too cute? That’s always a risk…oooh, ponies! Time to land! But first thing’s first, my postcard wasn’t going to write itself. Or would it?

    Four-legged friends frolick among flowers both red and blue! Sometimes, areas like this are a sea of yellow too (and I’m not just talking about bees.)

    (Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

    It wouldn’t! But no matter, there was no time for complaints as there were wild horses to find. I set out on a quest to find them. Maybe I would even see a donkey! Were those cornflowers in the distance? Hark! The sound of hooves! That must be the horses! This pitstop was filled with so much exploration that my editor would have no choice but to let me leave all these exclamation points in here!* 

    I ran towards the noise, making an equal amount to balance the scales. There they were! A whole pack of wild horses and behind them, an even wilder pack of pillagers. In my glee to find a steed, I hadn’t noticed the very prominent pillager outpost surrounded by scouts. It was too late to turn back, so I did what any rodeo clown worth their salt would do – I ran right at them.

    The horses followed suit, and soon enough we had lost the pillagers. I let out a triumphant neigh and we continued to gallop together through the tall grass that grew in abundance. The terrain was nice and flat, without that many trees save for the occasional oak. This meant that I could run free, without a care in the world. I closed my eyes, feeling the sun warm my skin, the wind blow through my hair, and the ground disappear from beneath my feet. 

    Wait, whaaaaaaaaaaaat?! 

    Suddenly, I was plummeting. The horses kept running in a stunning display of equestrian betrayal. As I hit the ground, I looked up at the hidden ravine that had caused my downfall. Without the tall grass shrouding it, the large hole was plain as day! I made a mental note to send the game team an angry letter regarding the importance of lawn mowers. I made a physical note on my postcard while I was in my writer’s flow. 

    For such an unassuming place, pillager outposts and hidden ravines makes this a more hazardous place than meets the eye!

    (Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

    The rest of my correspondence would have to wait until I found my way back to the surface. It was dark down here, and my Player Locator bar was coming up empty. Without any nearby friends to save me and my happy ghast out of reach, I was left with my own devices. 

    I was doomed.

    After a nice, long cry, I started walking until I got to a fork in the road. On one side was a pool of hot, boiling lava, and on the other a dark, scary cave. Fabulous. Thankfully, this wasn’t the first time I’d been stuck between a rock and a hot place. Last time I had been taken in by the mesmerizing orange ooze, but this time I figured I’d take my chances with the cave.

    Sprinting through the darkness, I let out a vicious sob to keep all the spiders at bay. It proved very effective and before long, I could see the sun shining on the other side. Safety was just within reach and as a bonus, so was a large patch of beautiful blue cornflowers. How majestic my happy ghast would be in a deep, blue harness. A final tear came to my eye as I picked a few and finished my postcard. 

    Are you still guessing, even though I’ve let my location slip not once, not twice, but thrice already?

    (Do you know where we landed? Click here for the answer or keep reading!)

    An image of three postcards featuring horses.
    A postcard of a deep ravine.
    A postcard of a pillager outpost.

    Best wishes from the plains!

    My happy ghast and I surveyed the classic Minecraft landscape one last time before we took to the sky. What new adventures would the future hold? Come back soon to find out! 

    *EDITOR’S NOTE: Over 60% of exclamation points have been removed from this article.

     

