Simply the Best

It wouldn’t! But no matter, there was no time for complaints as there were wild horses to find. I set out on a quest to find them. Maybe I would even see a donkey! Were those cornflowers in the distance? Hark! The sound of hooves! That must be the horses! This pitstop was filled with so much exploration that my editor would have no choice but to let me leave all these exclamation points in here!*

I ran towards the noise, making an equal amount to balance the scales. There they were! A whole pack of wild horses and behind them, an even wilder pack of pillagers. In my glee to find a steed, I hadn’t noticed the very prominent pillager outpost surrounded by scouts. It was too late to turn back, so I did what any rodeo clown worth their salt would do – I ran right at them.

The horses followed suit, and soon enough we had lost the pillagers. I let out a triumphant neigh and we continued to gallop together through the tall grass that grew in abundance. The terrain was nice and flat, without that many trees save for the occasional oak. This meant that I could run free, without a care in the world. I closed my eyes, feeling the sun warm my skin, the wind blow through my hair, and the ground disappear from beneath my feet.

Wait, whaaaaaaaaaaaat?!

Suddenly, I was plummeting. The horses kept running in a stunning display of equestrian betrayal. As I hit the ground, I looked up at the hidden ravine that had caused my downfall. Without the tall grass shrouding it, the large hole was plain as day! I made a mental note to send the game team an angry letter regarding the importance of lawn mowers. I made a physical note on my postcard while I was in my writer’s flow.