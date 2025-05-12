Simply the Best

Is it a bird! Is it a plane? Nay, it is I, the Sky Skribe, soaring regally across the Overworld aboard my beloved happy ghast. We’d been flying for a while after a harrowing yet thrilling wolf encounter. But my bravery had paid off as my new best friend and mode of transportation was decked out in a snazzy new red harness. I couldn’t even remember what the original, plain version looked like! That’s for the historians to figure out, I was already ready for the next one. There are sixteen opulent shades to craft and with only two under my belt, it was high time for an outfit change of Cher-like caliber.
Which color would we go with next? Would I also need an outfit change? It would be cute if the Happy Ghast and I matched, but would it be too cute? That’s always a risk…oooh, ponies! Time to land! But first thing’s first, my postcard wasn’t going to write itself. Or would it?
