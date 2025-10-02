Minecraft 1.21.10 Release Candidate 1

Today we are shipping Release Candidate 1 for 1.21.10, a hotfix release fixing a couple of issues that have bubbled up to the surface following the release of The Copper Age drop.

Happy mining!

Fixed bugs in 1.21.10 Release Candidate 1

MC-211096 - Entities in cobwebs clip though pistons

MC-278182 - Items glitch inside the piston head when pushed through powder snow or cobwebs

MC-301916 - The behavior of wind charges when colliding with certain blocks is different

MC-302321 - Chunks don't load while the player is being teleported

MC-302383 - Rooms with carpet on the floor cannot have maps in item frames placed on walls touching the floor

MC-302405 - Repeating(or chain) command block with any form of /tp [player] doesn't constantly tp player to one spot

Fixed an issue that caused entities on bubble columns to fly high up into the air

Get the Release Candidate

Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?