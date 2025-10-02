기본 콘텐츠로 건너뛰기

    Java Team
    작성자
    Java Team
    발행됨
    25. 10. 2.

    Minecraft 1.21.10 Release Candidate 1

    A Minecraft Java Release Candidate

    Today we are shipping Release Candidate 1 for 1.21.10, a hotfix release fixing a couple of issues that have bubbled up to the surface following the release of The Copper Age drop.

    Happy mining!

    Fixed bugs in 1.21.10 Release Candidate 1

    • MC-211096 - Entities in cobwebs clip though pistons
    • MC-278182 - Items glitch inside the piston head when pushed through powder snow or cobwebs
    • MC-301916 - The behavior of wind charges when colliding with certain blocks is different
    • MC-302321 - Chunks don't load while the player is being teleported
    • MC-302383 - Rooms with carpet on the floor cannot have maps in item frames placed on walls touching the floor
    • MC-302405 - Repeating(or chain) command block with any form of /tp [player] doesn't constantly tp player to one spot
    • Fixed an issue that caused entities on bubble columns to fly high up into the air

    Get the Release Candidate

    Release Candidates are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Release Candidate, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

    Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

    Cross-platform server jar:

    Report bugs here:

    Want to give feedback?

     

