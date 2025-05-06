Minecraft Snapshot 25w19a

Take aim for this snapshot! It's a bit smaller this week, and you might want to train a bit more to learn the new projectile mechanics! And while you are here, why not enjoy some misty peaks at a distance!

Changes

Projectiles target tolerance margin now changes over time

Fog was tweaked for improved atmospheric perspective

It now becomes foggier when it rains

The test framework will no longer try to restart running tests after a server restart

Projectile Targeting

Projectiles now have a target tolerance margin that changes over time Previously, all projectiles had a fixed 0.3 blocks target tolerance margin Now, all projectiles start with no margin for the first two ticks of their flight After that, the target margin will expand by 0.05 blocks per tick until it reaches the previous 0.3 blocks margin This allows for better precision close to the shooting player or entity, while still allowing for some collision leeway when the projectile is further away



Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 76

--quickPlaySingleplayer command line argument can now be used without an identifier to launch into the last played world

Data Pack Version 76

The scale attribute for the Happy Ghast now has a limit of 1.0

Entity Data

tnt

The entity that primed the TNT is now stored in an optional owner field (UUID of Living entity)

vex

The owner of a Vex is now stored in an optional owner field (UUID of Mob)

Resource Pack Version 60

Panorama textures must now all be the same size, and square

Sounds for the Dried Ghast Block have been changed

UI Sprites

The Mob Effect atlas has been removed, and sprites in the textures/mob_effect/ folder are now included within the GUI atlas This means Mob Effect sprites now support GUI sprite scaling properties

folder are now included within the GUI atlas

Shaders & Post-process Effects

Shader fog changes

The fog is now split into environmental and render-distance-based

Previously both those concepts were mixed in the same uniforms

Environmental fog is supposed to represent the "fogginess" of the environment the player is in: lava, water, and now also atmosphere

Render distance fog is supposed to obscure the border of visible terrain

Environmental fog uses spherical distance to determine its intensity, render distance fog uses cylindrical distance

The resulting fog value for any given vertex is the maximum of both

Fog Uniform Block

FogStart was renamed to FogRenderDistanceStart and now represents the render distance fog start

was renamed to and now represents the render distance fog start FogEnd was renamed to FogRenderDistanceEnd and now represents the render distance fog end

was renamed to and now represents the render distance fog end FogEnvironmentalStart is new and represents the start of environment-based fog

is new and represents the start of environment-based fog FogEnvironmentalEnd is new and represents the end of environment-based fog

is new and represents the end of environment-based fog FogShape was removed. Render distance fog is now cylindrical and environmental for is spherical

Sound Events

block.dried_ghast.hit has been removed

Fixed bugs in Snapshot 25w19a

MC-69821 - TNT "forgets" the player that ignited it when the world is reloaded

MC-118430 - Vex summoner is not stored in NBT despite being used for AI task

MC-118432 - Vex summoner is not reset once it is dead

MC-277486 - Mob effect icons ignore "scaling" parameter in mcmeta files

MC-277903 - Creative inventory tab icons can display item cooldown overlay

MC-295690 - Players stay on fire for a while after barely touching fire

MC-296432 - The ability to stand on top of happy ghasts which have a larger scale attribute becomes unreliable or even impossible

MC-296460 - Debug crosshair renders incorrectly

MC-296494 - The player sometimes falls from a happy ghast when reconnecting to a world

MC-296701 - Transformed entities do not retain their custom_data component

MC-296709 - All non-default jukebox_playable components are deleted from existing items when updating past 1.21.4

MC-296797 - The movement of happy ghasts for non-controlling passengers is jittery

MC-296813 - The panorama isn't slightly blurred anymore which causes some "flickering" effects

MC-296970 - The dried ghast block has a hit sound event

MC-297142 - The "Leave Bed" button is invisible

MC-297235 - Clouds not fully rendered depending on angle when very high above the world

MC-297271 - Waypoint packet is handled by network thread instead of render thread, causing crash

MC-297339 - Sign text is non-functional

MC-297347 - Tamed animals no longer sit when their owner changes dimension

MC-297461 - Equipment and sleeping pos data cannot be loaded in 1.21.4, but can be loaded in 1.21.5 to bees spawned from bee nest and bee hive

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?