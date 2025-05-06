Minecraft Snapshot 25w19a

Take aim for this snapshot! It's a bit smaller this week, and you might want to train a bit more to learn the new projectile mechanics! And while you are here, why not enjoy some misty peaks at a distance!
Changes
- Projectiles target tolerance margin now changes over time
- Fog was tweaked for improved atmospheric perspective
- It now becomes foggier when it rains
- The test framework will no longer try to restart running tests after a server restart
Projectile Targeting
- Projectiles now have a target tolerance margin that changes over time
- Previously, all projectiles had a fixed 0.3 blocks target tolerance margin
- Now, all projectiles start with no margin for the first two ticks of their flight
- After that, the target margin will expand by 0.05 blocks per tick until it reaches the previous 0.3 blocks margin
- This allows for better precision close to the shooting player or entity, while still allowing for some collision leeway when the projectile is further away
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 76
- --quickPlaySingleplayer command line argument can now be used without an identifier to launch into the last played world
Data Pack Version 76
- The scale attribute for the Happy Ghast now has a limit of 1.0
Entity Data
tnt
- The entity that primed the TNT is now stored in an optional owner field (UUID of Living entity)
vex
- The owner of a Vex is now stored in an optional owner field (UUID of Mob)
Resource Pack Version 60
- Panorama textures must now all be the same size, and square
- Sounds for the Dried Ghast Block have been changed
UI Sprites
- The Mob Effect atlas has been removed, and sprites in the textures/mob_effect/ folder are now included within the GUI atlas
- This means Mob Effect sprites now support GUI sprite scaling properties
Shaders & Post-process Effects
Shader fog changes
- The fog is now split into environmental and render-distance-based
- Previously both those concepts were mixed in the same uniforms
- Environmental fog is supposed to represent the "fogginess" of the environment the player is in: lava, water, and now also atmosphere
- Render distance fog is supposed to obscure the border of visible terrain
- Environmental fog uses spherical distance to determine its intensity, render distance fog uses cylindrical distance
- The resulting fog value for any given vertex is the maximum of both
Fog Uniform Block
- FogStart was renamed to FogRenderDistanceStart and now represents the render distance fog start
- FogEnd was renamed to FogRenderDistanceEnd and now represents the render distance fog end
- FogEnvironmentalStart is new and represents the start of environment-based fog
- FogEnvironmentalEnd is new and represents the end of environment-based fog
- FogShape was removed. Render distance fog is now cylindrical and environmental for is spherical
Sound Events
- block.dried_ghast.hit has been removed
Fixed bugs in Snapshot 25w19a
- MC-69821 - TNT "forgets" the player that ignited it when the world is reloaded
- MC-118430 - Vex summoner is not stored in NBT despite being used for AI task
- MC-118432 - Vex summoner is not reset once it is dead
- MC-277486 - Mob effect icons ignore "scaling" parameter in mcmeta files
- MC-277903 - Creative inventory tab icons can display item cooldown overlay
- MC-295690 - Players stay on fire for a while after barely touching fire
- MC-296432 - The ability to stand on top of happy ghasts which have a larger scale attribute becomes unreliable or even impossible
- MC-296460 - Debug crosshair renders incorrectly
- MC-296494 - The player sometimes falls from a happy ghast when reconnecting to a world
- MC-296701 - Transformed entities do not retain their custom_data component
- MC-296709 - All non-default jukebox_playable components are deleted from existing items when updating past 1.21.4
- MC-296797 - The movement of happy ghasts for non-controlling passengers is jittery
- MC-296813 - The panorama isn't slightly blurred anymore which causes some "flickering" effects
- MC-296970 - The dried ghast block has a hit sound event
- MC-297142 - The "Leave Bed" button is invisible
- MC-297235 - Clouds not fully rendered depending on angle when very high above the world
- MC-297271 - Waypoint packet is handled by network thread instead of render thread, causing crash
- MC-297339 - Sign text is non-functional
- MC-297347 - Tamed animals no longer sit when their owner changes dimension
- MC-297461 - Equipment and sleeping pos data cannot be loaded in 1.21.4, but can be loaded in 1.21.5 to bees spawned from bee nest and bee hive
Get the Snapshot
Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
Cross-platform server jar:
Report bugs here:
Want to give feedback?
- For any feedback and suggestions, head over to the Feedback site. If you're feeling chatty, join us over at the official Minecraft Discord.
Comparte esta historia