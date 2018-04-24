Noctis Skin Pack out now

With winter finally (hopefully?) behind us, we can all start preparing for a glorious summer ahead! How about road trips along open highways, hiking, or outdoor camping next to a cozy campfire with mandatory sing-a-long sessions of Kumbaya? Perhaps you’re more of a gourmand, craving that big yummy barbeque, while your best friend spams selfies in the background? Sounds familiar? Let’s make it crystal clear.
Today we’re launching the Noctis Skin Pack, containing The Kingdom of Lucis’ favourite quartet – Noctis, Ignis, Prompto and Gladiolus! Along with them comes some of the most awesome characters Eos has to offer; heroes, villains, monsters, and cuddly creatures. Prep the grill, pack the tent and make sure you have your seatbelts on!
