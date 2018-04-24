Noctis Skin Pack out now

The skin pack offers 43 characters and everything you need in order to make your vacation in the Overworld as Final Fantasy-esque as possible. Assume the role of Lucis’ own crown prince and battle to stop Endermen spawning near your base. If photography is more of your thing, become Prompto and spam that screenshot button to record your memories, or make a tasty mushroom stew in the form of posh Master Chef Ignis. The possibilities are endless! Just remember to put up plenty of torches around your camp!

Though perhaps camping isn’t your thing? Maybe you prefer the world domination routine or simply want unlimited power? Then we’ve got you covered with the best baddies Nifelheim and Tenebrae can muster! Be a purple-haired trickster like Ardyn, the ruthless emperor Iedolas, mad researcher Verstael – the list goes on! Or perhaps you want something with a little more power? Become a daemon, or try an Astral form such as Ramuh, Ifrit or Shiva.