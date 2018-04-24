Passa al contenuto principale

    Per Landin
    Scritto da
    Per Landin
    24/04/18
    24/04/18

    Noctis Skin Pack out now

    Relive your adventures on Eos with your favourite FFXV characters!

    With winter finally (hopefully?) behind us, we can all start preparing for a glorious summer ahead! How about road trips along open highways, hiking, or outdoor camping next to a cozy campfire with mandatory sing-a-long sessions of Kumbaya? Perhaps you’re more of a gourmand, craving that big yummy barbeque, while your best friend spams selfies in the background? Sounds familiar? Let’s make it crystal clear.

    Today we’re launching the Noctis Skin Pack, containing The Kingdom of Lucis’ favourite quartet – Noctis, Ignis, Prompto and Gladiolus! Along with them comes some of the most awesome characters Eos has to offer; heroes, villains, monsters, and cuddly creatures. Prep the grill, pack the tent and make sure you have your seatbelts on!

    The skin pack offers 43 characters and everything you need in order to make your vacation in the Overworld as Final Fantasy-esque as possible. Assume the role of Lucis’ own crown prince and battle to stop Endermen spawning near your base. If photography is more of your thing, become Prompto and spam that screenshot button to record your memories, or make a tasty mushroom stew in the form of posh Master Chef Ignis. The possibilities are endless! Just remember to put up plenty of torches around your camp!

    Though perhaps camping isn’t your thing? Maybe you prefer the world domination routine or simply want unlimited power? Then we’ve got you covered with the best baddies Nifelheim and Tenebrae can muster! Be a purple-haired trickster like Ardyn, the ruthless emperor Iedolas, mad researcher Verstael – the list goes on! Or perhaps you want something with a little more power? Become a daemon, or try an Astral form such as Ramuh, Ifrit or Shiva.

    There’s plenty to pick from! The Hammerhead crew is ready to assist with the help of Cid and Cindy. Or even a classic creature from the Final Fantasy universe like a moogle, cactuar or a chocobo!

    Bring Noctis and his companions on yet another adventure without having to worry that your car will break down. Click this lovely line of green text to be taken to the skin pack on Marketplace and celebrate it with a victory fanfare, Prompty style. Oh, and about that sing-a-long with Kumbaya? Please don’t.

