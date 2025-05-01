Mob Menagerie: Axolotl

Unfortunately, real-world axolotls have not been very lucky. They’re native to the lakes that once surrounded Mexico City, but when Spanish settlers drained those lakes after the conquest of the Aztec Empire, they destroyed almost all of the creature’s natural habitat.

As a result, they’re now critically endangered – only known to exist in the wild in a few canals in Mexico, with a population somewhere between 50 and 1,000 individuals. Nonetheless, they’re sometimes kept as exotic pets, and are popular in scientific research due to their ability to regenerate parts of their body.

They’re also popular in Mexican culture, being named after the Aztec god Xolotl, who transformed into an axolotl to avoid being sacrificed by other gods. Mexico released a banknote in 2021 featuring an axolotl, and there’s also a star named after the species, which can be found in the constellation of Cetus.

So next time you’re paddling through a lush cave, be sure to keep a bucket handy. You might find a new friend!