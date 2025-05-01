Mob Menagerie: Axolotl

There are several things you’ll want to keep an eye out for when you’re sploshing around a lush caves biome. First are glow berries, which are both bright and edible. Second are dripleaf plants, which can act as redstone-powered platforms. But the most exciting of all are the only native denizens of this biome- axolotls!
These lil cuties are extremely fun to hang out with, but they are a bit fighty. They’ll attack most other aquatic creatures, including drowned but excluding turtles, dolphins, frogs and other axolotls.If you kill a creature that the axolotl is hostile to then you’ll be granted Regeneration and lose any Mining Fatigue.
