Minecraft Snapshot 25w31a

Oh, how we have yearned for the shipping room! We're back with our first snapshot release of the season, bringing you a big bundle of features from our third game drop of the year. Test the copper golem and copper chest for a tidier, livelier base, and watch your helper oxidize and turn into a statue, complete with adorable, redstone signal-emitting poses. Build functional decor using the brand-new shelves and try out copper weapons, tools and armor. To top it off, this release also includes copper horse armor and oxidizing lightning rods, in addition to a slew of bug fixes and technical changes.

Happy mining!

New Features

Added Copper Chest

Added Copper Golem

Added Copper Golem Statue Block

Added Copper Equipment

Added Shelf

Copper Chest

Copper Chests is a new type of chest that has waxed and oxidized variants

Copper Chests oxidizes over time and can be waxed like other Copper blocks

Copper Chests can be crafted using a Chest and Copper Ingots

Copper Golem

Copper Golem is a new mob which can be spawned by placing a Jack o'Lantern or Carved Pumpkin on top of a Copper block

Copper Golem oxidize over time and can be waxed like Copper blocks

If the Copper Golem has fully oxidized and is not waxed it will turn into a Copper Golem Statue Block When turned into a Copper Golem Statue the Copper Golem will drop any item it may be holding A Copper Golem turned into a Copper Golem Statue will keep its name if named with a Name Tag

Copper Golem can help with sorting items into Chests

Interacting with the Copper Golem with an empty hand will make it drop its carried item

Copper Golem Item Sorting

If the Copper Golem is not holding an item, it will look for nearby Copper Chests to try to pick up an item The Copper Golem will look in any oxidized and waxed Copper Chest variant to pick up items It can pick up at most 16 items in a stack at a time Any item in a Copper Chest can be picked up

If the Copper Golem is holding an item, it will look for nearby Chests to try to place the item in The Copper Golem will look in Chests and Trapped Chests to try to place items It can place an item in a Chest if it's empty, or if it contains the same type of item that it is holding in its hand

The Copper Golem will visit at most 10 Chests or Copper Chests in sequence to try to pick up or place an item

If no matching chest is found the Copper Golem will idle for 7 seconds before trying again

The search area for chests from the Copper Golem's position is horizontally 32 blocks and vertically 8 blocks

Copper Golem Statue Block

The Copper Golem Statue Block is a new type of decorative block which has waxed and oxidized variants

The Copper Golem Statue Block oxidizes over time and can be waxed like Copper blocks

The pose of the block can be changed by interacting with it

If the Copper Golem Statue Block has no oxidation when interacted with using an Axe the block will turn into a Copper Golem

Each pose emits a Redstone comparator signal

Lightning Rod

Lightning Rods now oxidize like other Copper Blocks and the Lightning Rod on the Copper Golem

Copper Equipment

Added Copper Nugget

Added Copper armor Added Copper Helmet, Copper Chestplate, Copper Leggings and Copper Boots Copper armor has higher durability than leather and gold Copper armor has slightly less enchantability than iron

Added Copper tools and weapons Added Copper Axe, Copper Hoe, Copper Pickaxe, Copper Shovel and Copper Sword Copper tools and weapons do the same amount of damage as stone, but have higher durability Copper tools work faster and last longer than stone Copper tools have higher enchantability than diamond, but slightly less than iron

Copper equipment can be crafted using Copper Ingots

Copper equipment can be repaired with Copper Ingots

Copper equipment turns into a Copper Nugget when smelted

Added Copper Horse Armor Has the same loot table and chance of generating as Iron Horse Armor Armor toughness: 4



Shelf

The Shelf is a new type of decorative block which comes in the following variants: Oak Spruce Birch Jungle Acacia Dark Oak Mangrove Cherry Pale Oak Bamboo Crimson Warped

The Shelf can be crafted from six matching blocks of any Stripped Log, Stripped Stem or Block of Stripped Bamboo, filling the top and bottom row This recipe produces 6 Shelves

The Shelf can store up to 3 item stacks: Interacting with any of the 3 slots on its front swaps the player's main hand item with the content of that slot The Shelf displays all items it contains in front of it, similar to an Item Frame

While a Shelf is powered by Redstone, its front texture changes to reflect that it's powered; when placed next to each other, up to 3 powered Shelves will connect Interacting with a single powered Shelf swaps all its contents with the 3 rightmost items in the player's hotbar Interacting with two connected Shelves swaps their contents with the 6 rightmost items in the player's hotbar Interacting with three connected Shelves swaps their contents with all items in the player's hotbar It does not matter which of the connected Shelves the player interacts with



Accessibility

The "Attack/Destroy" and "Use Item/Place Block" keybinds are now toggleable, meaning they can be set to either "Hold" or "Toggle" in the Controls screen

Added "Invert Mouse X" option to the Mouse Settings screen, which inverts the mouse x-axis

Added "Sprint Window" option to the Controls screen, which represents the time window in ticks where double-tapping the forward key activates sprint

Changes

Monster Spawn Eggs now have a tooltip warning when the difficulty is set to Peaceful The mob no longer spawns for one tick when an attempt is made to use the Spawn Egg

The debug screen was reworked to be less cluttered and more configurable

Changes to world loading and the "Spawn Chunks"

A dimension that has any player activity, forceloaded chunks, active portals, or Ender Pearls in flight will be considered "active" and will keep processing chunks and entities Previously, this would only apply if a player was in the dimension or a chunk was forceloaded



World Loading and Spawn Chunks

The concept of fixed "Spawn Chunks" has been removed

The game will ensure that the following chunks are fully loaded before the player joins or the server starts, in the same way as spawn chunks formerly were: Chunks loaded by the forceload command Chunks active due to portal activity Ender Pearls thrown in Singleplayer (Singleplayer only) The small area of chunks around the player (Singleplayer only) Chunks required to assign the global world spawn (World creation only)

The world loading screen now shows the chunks that the player is about to be placed into, rather than chunks loaded around world spawn

The loading screen additionally now includes a progress bar This progress bar accounts for all kinds of chunk loading as mentioned above



Developer’s Note: Spawn chunks incur a memory and performance cost for all players and have outlived their initial technical purpose of keeping the spawn area ready for players to quickly join into. However, we also want to recognise that spawn chunks have enabled a multitude of clever contraptions and farms throughout the years, so simply removing them without having other mechanics in the game enable these designs was never an option. We believe that the niche held by spawn chunks has now been filled by alternative methods of chunk loading, such as using portals or ender pearls, particularly with the changes in this snapshot to how the game loads these chunks before the world starts ticking.

Sounds

Happy ghast is now audible from 64 blocks

Sounds for chests now plays at a lower volume

The volume at which a sound is played at now respects the sound source volume value

The "Voice/Speech" sound source has been rephrased to "Narrator/Voice"

UI

Debug Screen

The debug screen is accessible by pressing F3, as before

It can now be accessed from everywhere in the game, not only when in a game world

It now displays less information by default

Added a new Debug Options screen which can be opened by pressing F3 + F5 It can be used to configure which debug information should be displayed For each item you can choose if it should be turned off, visible when the debug screen (F3) is open, or it should always be visible, even when the debug screen is closed Some debug features that were previously available, like chunk border rendering or entity hitbox rendering, can now be toggled through this debug options screen Some debug features that were not previously available to the community, like Octree visualization, are now accessible through the debug options screen The state of the debug options screen is saved between the launches of the game The debug options screen has the following preset profiles: Default resets everything to the default state Performance shows simple performance metrics, including the FPS meter always visible on screen



Developer's Note: Previously the information gathering every frame to render the F3 screen had a significant performance cost. So opening the screen to check you FPS noticably dropped the FPS. Now checking your FPS in Performance profile should not affect game performance.

Accessibility

A button leading to the Controls screen has been added to the Accessibility Settings screen The "Auto-Jump" option, as well as the "Sneak" and "Sprint" toggles have been removed from the Accessibility Settings screen

The "Show Subtitles" option has been rephrased to "Closed Captions" to more accurately describe what it does

Dye Colors now have updated icons The goal with these is to enhance visual cohesion across the dye set while maintaining distinct shapes to support colorblind accessibility



Performance Improvements

Entity rendering order was improved for significantly better performance You’ll notice much smoother gameplay in areas with lots of mobs, like mob farms FPS won’t improve much if most of your lag comes from things other than entities, like playing with high render distance while not being near many mobs



Developer's Note: This change is quite big, and we would not be surprised if we introduced some ordering issues with this. For example, some part of some mob rendering too early or too late and is not visible or is visually broken. Please play around with this and report the bugs you encounter!

Technical Changes

Pack versions now have minor versions

The Data Pack version is now 82.0

The Resource Pack version is now 65.0

Pack Formats

The pack versions for data packs and resource packs now have minor versions A minor version increment of the game's pack version is backwards-compatible, meaning all packs made for previous iterations of the same major version will keep working

Packs can set compatibility requirements on minor versions in case they rely on resources introduced in a minor version

Pack Metadata

The pack.mcmeta format has been updated:

The supported_formats field has been removed If your pack declares support for a pack version with the previous format (data pack < 82, resource pack < 65), it is still required Otherwise, it is not allowed and must be removed

field has been removed The pack_format field is now optional If your pack declares support for a pack version with the previous format (data pack < 82, resource pack < 65), it is still required

field is now optional Added required field min_format - specifies the minimum version supported A full version is specified as a list of two integers, e.g [74, 1] Specifying a single integer is interpreted as that major version, e.g. 74 is the same thing as [74, 0] Specifying a list of a single integer is interpreted the same as specifying that integer alone

- specifies the minimum version supported Added required field max_format - specified the maximum version supported A full version is specified as a list of two integers, e.g [74, 1] Specifying a single integer is interpreted as any minor version, i.e. the minor version is 0x7fffffff Specifying a list of a single integer is interpreted the same as specifying that integer alone

- specified the maximum version supported For overlay entries: The formats field has been removed If your pack includes any overlay range that includes a pack version with the previous format (data pack < 82, resource pack < 65), it is still required for all overlay definitions Otherwise, it is not allowed and must be removed Added required field min_format and max_format with the same formats the fields above with the same name for the pack section



Data Pack Version 82.0

Commands

The summon command now fails when trying to summon monsters while the difficulty is set to Peaceful

Game Rules

Removed spawnChunkRadius game rule

Data Components

blocks_attacks Item Component

If the damage reduced in an attack is 0 , for example by angle threshold not matching, the item can no longer get disabled in the attack, nor cause knockback due to blocking

Loot Tables

Added minecraft:entity_interact loot table type which takes the following parameters: target_entity , the entity being interacted with interacting_entity , the optional entity that is interacting with the target_entity tool , the tool used to interact with target_entity

loot table type which takes the following parameters: Added minecraft:block_interact loot table type which takes the following parameters: block_state , the block state of the block entity being interacted with block_entity , the optional block entity being interacted with interacting_entity , the optional entity that is interacting with the block_state tool , the optional tool used to interact with block_state

loot table type which takes the following parameters: Fields that specify a target entity in a loot table, such as entity_properties.entity , can additionally target the target_entity and interacting_entity parameter types

, can additionally target the and parameter types Added charged_creeper/root loot table for drops when an entity is killed by a Charged Creeper This loot table dispatches on the mob that was killed, to the following loot tables: charged_creeper/piglin charged_creeper/creeper charged_creeper/skeleton charged_creeper/wither_skeleton charged_creeper/zombie Once any mob killed drops an item from this loot table, other mobs killed by the same Creeper will not drop from this loot table

loot table for drops when an entity is killed by a Charged Creeper Added brush/armadillo loot table for drops when an Armadillo is brushed

loot table for drops when an Armadillo is brushed Added gameplay/turtle_grow loot table for drops when a Turtle grows into an adult

loot table for drops when a Turtle grows into an adult Added harvest/beehive loot table for drops when a Beehive or Bee Nest is harvested using Shears

loot table for drops when a Beehive or Bee Nest is harvested using Shears Added harvest/cave_vine loot table for drops when a Cave Vine with Glowberries is harvested by interacting with it

loot table for drops when a Cave Vine with Glowberries is harvested by interacting with it Added carve/pumpkin loot table for drops when a Pumpkin is carved using Shears

World Generation

The initial_density_without_jaggedness field in noise_settings definitions has been replaced with a preliminary_surface_level field initial_density_without_jaggedness was a 3D density function that was used to determine an approximate surface level by scanning for the first point with a density greater than 0.390625 preliminary_surface_level is a 2D density function that should produce the y-level of the approximate surface The minecraft:find_top_surface density function can be used to replicate the previous scanning

field in definitions has been replaced with a field

Density Functions

Added minecraft:find_top_surface

Approximates the topmost surface of a given density function

It scans from an upper bound to a lower bound to find the point at which the density changes from negative to positive The upper bound should be as close to the actual surface for best performance The upper bound should never be lower than the actual surface



Fields:

density - density function to approximate the surface of

- density function to approximate the surface of upper_bound - 2D density function providing the highest possible y-value

- 2D density function providing the highest possible y-value lower_bound - integer, lowest possible y-value

- integer, lowest possible y-value cell_height - positive integer defining the grid resolution on which to scan

Added minecraft:invert

Resolves to 1/argument

Fields:

argument - density function

Jigsaw Structures

The max_distance_from_center field may now specify a different restriction on the vertical axis from horizontal This can be specified by an object with fields: horizontal - required integer between 1 and 128 vertical - optional integer between 1 and 4096 (default: 4096 ) e.g: "max_distance_from_center": { "horizontal": 20, "vertical": 500 } The previous format of a single inline value specifying both horizontal and vertical distance is still supported

field may now specify a different restriction on the vertical axis from horizontal

Tags

Block Tags

Added #copper_chests - all Copper Chest blocks

- all Copper Chest blocks Added #copper - all Copper blocks

- all Copper blocks Added #incorrect_for_copper_tool - all blocks which will not drop items with a copper tool

- all blocks which will not drop items with a copper tool Added #copper_golem_statues - all Copper Golem Statue blocks

Item Tags

Added #copper_chests - all Copper Chest block items

- all Copper Chest block items Added #copper - all Copper block items

- all Copper block items Added #copper_tool_materials - all copper tool materials

- all copper tool materials Added #repairs_copper_armor - all items which repair copper armor

- all items which repair copper armor Added #copper_golem_statues - all Copper Golem Statue block items

Resource Pack Version 65.0

Block Sprites

Added new block sprites: copper copper_left copper_right exposed_copper exposed_copper_left exposed_copper_right weathered_copper weathered_copper_left weathered_copper_right oxidized_copper oxidized_copper_left oxidized_copper_right acacia_shelf bamboo_shelf birch_shelf cherry_shelf crimson_shelf dark_oak_shelf jungle_shelf mangrove_shelf oak_shelf pale_oak_shelf spruce_shelf warped_shelf



Entity Sprites

Added new entity sprites: copper_golem exposed_copper_golem weathered_copper_golem oxidized_copper_golem copper_golem_eyes exposed_copper_golem_eyes weathered_copper_golem_eyes oxidized_copper_golem_eyes



Item Sprites

Added new item sprites: copper_axe copper_boots copper_chestplate copper_golem_spawn_egg copper_helmet copper_hoe copper_leggings copper_nugget copper_pickaxe copper_shovel copper_sword



Sound Events

Added new sound events: block.copper_chest.open block.copper_chest.close block.copper_chest_weathered.open block.copper_chest_weathered.close block.copper_chest_oxidized.open block.copper_chest_oxidized.close entity.copper_golem.step entity.copper_golem.hurt entity.copper_golem.death entity.copper_golem.spin entity.copper_golem_weathered.step entity.copper_golem_weathered.hurt entity.copper_golem_weathered.death entity.copper_golem_weathered.spin entity.copper_golem_oxidized.step entity.copper_golem_oxidized.hurt entity.copper_golem_oxidized.death entity.copper_golem_oxidized.spin item.armor.equip_copper entity.copper_golem.spawn entity.copper_golem.no_item_get entity.copper_golem.no_item_not_get entity.copper_golem.item_drop entity.copper_golem.item_no_drop entity.copper_golem_become_statue block.copper_golem_statue.break block.copper_golem_statue.place block.copper_golem_statue.hit block.copper_golem_statue.fall block.copper_golem_statue.step block.shelf.activate block.shelf.deactivate block.shelf.multi_swap block.shelf.place_item block.shelf.single_swap



Shaders & Post-process Effects

Developer's Note: Although it is possible in Resource Packs, overriding Core Shaders is considered as unsupported and not an intended Resource Pack feature. These shaders exist as part of the internal implementation of the game, and as such, may change at any time as the game's internals evolve. We understand that overriding Core Shaders is used for very cool Resource Pack features, many of which lack supported alternatives. We would like to provide better, supported alternatives in the future.

Changes to Full Screen Passes

The following vertex shaders have been removed, and replaced by core/screenquad.vsh : core/blit_screen.vsh post/blit.vsh post/blur.vsh post/invert.vsh post/sobel.vsh post/screenquad.vsh

: Vertex shaders for post-processing effects, as well as lightmap generation and full screen blits are no longer are passed the Position attribute, and instead must assign vertex coordinates by gl_VertexID

attribute, and instead must assign vertex coordinates by These passes furthermore are only executed with 3 vertices, instead of a full quad

Fixed bugs in 25w31a

MC-46634 - Thunder volume is not affected by weather volume settings

MC-73881 - Summoning monsters in peaceful difficulty spawns monster for 1 tick

MC-89142 - Changing jump key to "Enter" let player jump after completing chat line

MC-94610 - Missing loot table entries for mob heads from charged creepers

MC-98200 - All sound sliders except master are ignored by high-volume /playsound

MC-183776 - After switching game modes using F3+F4, you need to press F3 twice to toggle the debug screen

MC-192907 - The F3 debug menu cannot be toggled while chat is open

MC-196443 - When reducedDebugInfo is true, hitting F3+B and F3+G would still tell the player in chat that they are being toggled, despite nothing happening

MC-197247 - Using F3+D to clear pending lines keeps the previous delay for a new message

MC-203401 - Double-tapping forward button to sprint cannot be disabled/reconfigured

MC-220842 - Opening game mode switcher while spectating a mob with shader effect toggles the effect

MC-234479 - You can invite the same player multiple times to your realm even if they've already received an invitation or have already joined it

MC-235780 - The beacon GUI incorrectly displays the "Beacon" tooltip when the mouse cursor is held over the "Done" or "Cancel" buttons

MC-237016 - The chat delay function continues to print messages despite the game being paused

MC-237843 - Players can be idle kicked whilst viewing the end credits

MC-259692 - Sneaking and sprinting states are activated or toggled unexpectedly when releasing their input keys while an interface was just previously closed

MC-259935 - It can snow even when biome precipitation is set to NONE

MC-260822 - The "Done" and "Cancel" buttons within the beacon GUI no longer display tooltips when the mouse cursor is held over them

MC-261387 - Redundant block_predicate_filter check in mangrove tree placement

MC-262000 - Unused texture: misc/white.png

MC-263597 - The ender dragon's respawning noise cannot be turned down by the Hostile Mobs volume slider

MC-269838 - Pumpkin seeds drop from sheared pumpkins is hardcoded

MC-269839 - Honeycomb drop from sheared bee nests and beehives is hardcoded

MC-270918 - Loot tables for mob heads are missing copy_components loot function for custom_name

MC-275244 - Setting "width_smoothness" in file configured_carver to 0 causes the game to freeze or crash

MC-275432 - Subtitles are difficult to see within screens

MC-276568 - Mipmapped versions of the armor trims atlas are generated

MC-276629 - Glow berries drop from cave vines appears to be hardcoded

MC-276759 - Scute drop from brushing armadillos is hardcoded

MC-277447 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for chests, but does not use them

MC-277450 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for shulker boxes, but does not use them

MC-277470 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for beds, but does not use them

MC-277471 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for signs, but does not use them

MC-277473 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for decorated pots, but does not use them

MC-277481 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for banners, but does not use them

MC-277483 - Minecraft generates mipmapped textures for shields, but does not use them

MC-277770 - Processor type block_age always modifies slabs property "type" to bottom

MC-278965 - Cherry Grove is not part of the #stronghold_biased_to tag

MC-279793 - Mounting horses, donkeys, mules, zombie horses, skeleton horses, and camels no longer forces you to face forward

MC-289348 - Ender pearls stop loading chunks in The End after relog, if there are no players in that dimension

MC-297593 - Cauldrons now apply the effect of the substance they're filled with when contacted from the underside

MC-298274 - Certain invalid commands give "see below for error" with no additional information

MC-298732 - The cursor is no longer shown at the end of lines that aren't the final one

MC-298805 - Axes disable shields even when the shield does not block the attack

MC-298883 - The active world slot is not highlighted when selected via TAB navigation in Realms

MC-299450 - You can no longer double-click to select characters in the book and quill interface

MC-299451 - Pages in book and quills are no longer automatically focused when switching pages

MC-299566 - The cursor in the book and quill interface is positioned too far to the left

MC-299628 - Mounted players/mobs trigger sculk sensors on world load

MC-299782 - Zombie villagers saved in jigsaw structures forget their biome variant and profession upon world generation

MC-299896 - You can switch the worlds of expired realms to empty slots, which misleadingly prompts world creation despite no active realms subscription

MC-300021 - Some elements of the villager interface are now rendered above the cursor item

