Minecraft Snapshot 25w02a

It's the first snapshot Wednesday of 2025, and we have some fun new features to kick off the new year. This snapshot adds new ambient features to the game, including wildflowers, leaf litter, and falling leaves. Pigs are getting two new variants: you may venture into the colder biomes to find the cold pig, or head for sunnier spots to meet its counterpart – the warm pig! Lodestones are also becoming easier to craft, making them more accessible in the early game. Now you'll only need an iron ingot with your chiseled stone bricks.

New Features

Added new falling leaves particles to Leave blocks without particles

Added cold and warm variants for the Pig

Added Wildflowers block

Added Leaf Litter block

Leaves block particles

All Leaves blocks now have chance of spawning falling leaf particles

These blocks are affected by this change: Oak Leaves Jungle Leaves Acacia Leaves Dark Oak Leaves Spruce Leaves Mangrove Leaves Birch Leaves Azalea Leaves Flowering Azalea Leaves



Pig Variants

New Pig variants have been added, the variant is determined by the biome they spawn in

Temperate Pig - The Pig we are all familiar with Spawns by default where the cold and warm Pig variants do not spawn

Cold Pig - A variant that spawns in the following biomes: Old Growth Pine Taiga Old Growth Spruce Taiga Taiga Snowy Taiga Windswept Hills Windswept Gravelly Hills Windswept Forest

Warm Pig - A variant that spawns in the following biomes: Savanna Savanna Plateau Windswept Savanna Jungle Sparse Jungle Bamboo Jungle Eroded Badlands Wooded Badlands Badlands

When bred by a player, a baby Pig variant will not be chosen by the current biome, but instead randomly selected from one of the parents' variants

Wildflowers

Wildflowers are a new type of flower which grow in Birch Forests, Old Growth Birch Forests and Meadows

Wildflowers can have different amounts of flowers in one block space Up to four Wildflowers can be placed in the same block space Placing a Wildflower into an already placed Wildflowers block increases the amount of flowers Using Bone Meal on Wildflowers will produce more Wildflowers

Wildflowers can be placed in four orientations

Wildflowers can be crafted into Yellow Dye

Leaf Litter

Leaf Litter is a new type of decorative block which can be found in the Forests, Dark Forests and Wooded Badlands

Leaf Litter can have different amounts of leaves in one block space Up to four Leaf Litter pieces can be placed in the same block space Placing a Leaf Litter into an already placed Leaf Litter block increases the amount of leaves

Leaf Litter can be placed in four orientations

Leaf Litter can be created by smelting any type of Leaves block

Leaf Litter can be used as fuel for smelting

Leaf Litter has unique block sounds

Changes

Lodestones have a new crafting recipe and can now be found in Ruined Portals

Added new break, place, step, fall and hit sounds for Iron Blocks, Iron Bars, Iron Trapdoors, Iron Doors and Heavy Weighted Pressure Plates

Zombified Piglins now need to be killed by a Player to drop the Player-specific loot This makes them consistent with all other mobs in the game

Chunks loaded by a portal will now be re-loaded again automatically when the world is reopened

Farm animals can now spawn in Badlands

Short Grass now generates slightly sparser in Meadows

The volume of the narrator is now affected by the game's configured volume in the 'Voice' category

Uploading a world to Realms will now enable Command Blocks by default

It is now possible to upload Hardcore singleplayer worlds to Realms

Bubble columns produce less particles and sounds when entities that are unaffected by them are inside them

If the game detects that the last startup did not complete normally, the fullscreen option will now be reset

Garden Awakens Changes

Pale Garden biome now occupies more space that was previously taken by Dark Forest

Woodland Mansions can now generate in Pale Garden biome

Pale Oak Leaves and Pale Oak Saplings have an updated map color

Creakings can now be named using Name Tags Named Creaking will persist through the day However, it will still be torn down if stuck with a player or if it is too far from its Heart Named Creakings are still resistant to all damage, and can communicate with their Hearts via particles

Creaking Hearts correctly placed between Logs have a new dormant texture during the day Dormant Creaking Hearts cannot spawn new Creakings and Resin

Transition between the awake and dormant states for Creaking Hearts and transition of Eye Blossoms is now based on the fixed day time All these behaviors are no longer affected by weather or dimension brightness



Lodestone Changes

The Lodestone is now crafted from 1 Iron Ingot surrounded by 8 Chiseled Stone Bricks

Lodestones can now be found as loot at Ruined Portals in the Overworld or Nether

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 62

The Resource Pack version is now 47

Data Pack Version 62

Changes to commands

Updated data format of Text Components

structure_block in the load mode has now a new option: Strict Placement If set to false , the blocks in the placed structure will not trigger block updates, block entity side effects, or shape updates

in the mode has now a new option: The Owner field of tamed animals is no longer restricted to referencing Players

field of tamed animals is no longer restricted to referencing Players Updated data format of equipment drop chances in entity data

Added data-driven registry for pig variants

Added pig entity sub-predicate for matching pig variants

Commands

Text Components in commands such as /tellraw or /title are now specified with SNBT instead of JSON

or are now specified with SNBT instead of JSON Text Style in the /scoreboard command when specifying the styled number format is also now specified with SNBT instead of JSON

command when specifying the number format is also now specified with SNBT instead of JSON The behavior of setblock and fill commands have changed in how they handle block entity data: If the block entity data is not specified, and the existing block has data, the block entity data will be preserved If the block entity data is specified, the block entity data will be set to the specified value To clear the block entity data explicitly, you must now specify the block entity data as {} The operation is now successful if either the block state changed or the block entity data changed

and commands have changed in how they handle block entity data: fill , clone , setblock and place template accept a new option: strict If specified, the command will place blocks as-is without triggering block updates and shape updates

, , and accept a new option: The replace option in the fill command is no longer terminal, and can be followed with additional options

option in the command is no longer terminal, and can be followed with additional options New syntax for commands to use the new strict option, and more flexible use of replace : fill <from> <to> <block> keep fill <from> <to> <block> [replace <filter>]? [strict|destroy|hollow|outline]? clone [from <sourceDimension>]? <begin> <end> [to <targetDimension>]? <destination> [strict]? [[replace|masked|filtered <filter>] [force|move|normal]?]? setblock <pos> <block> [destroy|keep|replace|strict]? place template <template> [<pos> [<rotation> [<mirror> [<integrity> [<seed> [strict]?]?]?]?]?]?

option, and more flexible use of :

Text Component Data Format

Text Components are no longer stored as JSON wrapped by a string

The format itself is the same as before, but inlined directly into the outer structure

For example, the item component minecraft:custom_name="{"text":"Renamed item"}" will become minecraft:custom_name={text:'Renamed item'}

will become This includes Text Components passed as arguments to commands such as /tellraw or /title For example, /tellraw @s ""text":"Hello world"" may become /tellraw @s {text:'Hello world'}

or Note: in the case where Text Components are embedded in NBT, no distinction exists between boolean and integer types To pass boolean arguments to translations, you must use the string form

For Text Components with the nbt type and interpret set to true , Text Components will be parsed from the given NBT directly rather than converting to string and parsing as JSON

type and set to , Text Components will be parsed from the given NBT directly rather than converting to string and parsing as JSON The format of hover and click events has been updated

Hover Events

The hoverEvent field has been renamed to hover_event

field has been renamed to The legacy value field (which was parsed from a rendered text component) is no longer supported

field (which was parsed from a rendered text component) is no longer supported For the show_text action: contents field has been renamed to text e.g. {action:'show_text',contents:'Hello world'} becomes {action:'show_text',text:'Hello world'}

action: For the show_item action: The contents field has been inlined e.g. {action:'show_item',contents:{id:'minecraft:stick',count:2}} becomes {action:'show_item',id:'minecraft:stick',count:2} If contents was specified only as an item id, it is replaced with the full format and inlined e.g. {action:'show_item',contents:'minecraft:stick'} becomes {action:'show_item',id:'minecraft:stick'}

action: For the show_entity action: The contents field has been inlined The id field has been renamed to uuid The type field has been renamed to id e.g. {action:'show_entity',contents:{id:[I;0,0,0,0],type:'minecraft:pig'}} becomes {action:'show_entity',uuid:[I;0,0,0,0],id:'minecraft:pig'}

action:

Click Events

The clickEvent field has been renamed to click_event

field has been renamed to For the open_url action: The value field has been renamed to url The click event will no longer parse if not a valid URI with either https:// or http:// schemes, instead of simply not working e.g. {action:'open_url',value:'https://minecraft.net'} becomes {action:'open_url',url:'https://minecraft.net'}

action: For the run_command action: The value field has been renamed to command The click event will no longer parse if the command contains disallowed characters, instead of simply not working It is no longer required that the specified command field has a / prefix e.g. {action:'run_command',value:'/say Hi'} becomes {action:'run_command',command:'/say Hi'}

action: For the suggest_command action: The value field has been renamed to command The click event will no longer parse if the command contains disallowed characters, instead of simply not working e.g. {action:'suggest_command',value:'/help'} becomes {action:'suggest_command',command:'/help'}

action: For the change_page action: The value field has been renamed to page The page value now requires a positive integer instead of a string e.g. {action:'change_page',value:'1'} becomes {action:'change_page',page:1}

action: The copy_to_clipboard format is unchanged

Tags

Block Tags

Added #replaceable_by_mushrooms - exhaustive list of all bocks that can be replaced as a mushroom is placed or grows

- exhaustive list of all bocks that can be replaced as a mushroom is placed or grows Added #sword_instantly_mines - blocks that are instantly mined by Swords

Item Tags

Added #book_cloning_target - item that can be crafted together with a Written Book to clone it

Biome Tags

Added #spawns_cold_variant_farm_animals - all biomes where cold variant of farm animals spawn

- all biomes where cold variant of farm animals spawn Added #spawns_warm_variant_farm_animals - all biomes where warm variants of farm animals spawn

Entity Data

The ArmorDropChances , HandDropChances , and body_armor_drop_chance fields have been merged into a drop_chances field Format: map between equipment slot type and chance value Valid equipment slots: head , chest , legs , feet , mainhand , offhand , body If not specified or removed, chances will be assumed as default ( 0.085f ) e.g. drop_chances:{chest:0.1,feet:1.0}

, , and fields have been merged into a field Drop chances with a default value will no longer be stored, and the drop_chances field is removed entirely if all defaults

field is removed entirely if all defaults Area Effect Clouds have a new field: potion_duration_scale (float) If not specified, defaults to 1.0 The duration of the potion effect applied is scaled by this factor Area Effect Clouds created by Lingering Potions will have a scale of 0.25

(float)

Pig Variants

Pig variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/pig_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file: model - one of: normal , cold texture - texture id for this variant, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png biome - single entry, list or a tag describing biomes in which this variant natually spawns If not specified, this variant will only be selected if no other variant matches the current biome



Recipes

crafting_transmute Recipe Type

The result field now supports specifying a count and a components patch to apply to the result

field now supports specifying a count and a components patch to apply to the result The components patch is applied to the final transmuted item

The new format is an object with fields: id - item id count - positive integer (default: 1 ) components - a component patch object (default: empty) e.g. "result": {"id": "minecraft:stick", "count": 3, "components": {"!minecraft:damage": {}, "minecraft:enchantment_glint_override": {}}}

The field can still be defined as before as an inline item id (e.g. "result": "minecraft:stick" )

Item Components

New weapon component

When present, the 'Item Used' statistic will be incremented for each attack with the item

The specified amount of damage can be done to the item with each attack

Format: object with fields: damage_per_attack - non-negative integer (default: 1 ) The amount to damage the weapon for each attack performed can_disable_blocking - boolean (default: false ) If true , will disable a blocking Shield on successful attack e.g. weapon={damage_per_attack:2}



New potion_duration_scale component

When present, for items that have the potion_contents component, the duration of the applied effects will be scaled by this factor

component, the duration of the applied effects will be scaled by this factor This also applies to custom_effects in the potion_contents component, unlike the previous hardcoded scaling factor

in the component, unlike the previous hardcoded scaling factor If not specified, defaults to 1.0

Format: non-negative float e.g. potion_duration_scale=0.25



tool Component

Added new optional field: can_destroy_blocks_in_creative (bool) If false , players cannot break blocks while holding this tool in Creative Mode If not specified, defaults to true

(bool)

Resource Pack Version 47

Added textures for new falling leaves particles

New and updated Pig textures

Added textures for new Wildflowers block

Added break, place, step, fall and hit sounds for Iron Blocks, Iron Bars, Iron Trapdoors, Iron Doors and Heavy Weighted Pressure Plates

Added new textures for Pig variants: cold_pig warm_pig

Changed the size of pig texture

Fixed bugs in 25w02a

MC-7697 - Tridents or arrows shot through lava sometimes don't catch fire

MC-55800 - Successful "/fill air destroy" commands give error message and return 0 for result/success

MC-56653 - Zombified Piglins drop XP and rare drops if killed by anything while in angered state

MC-90212 - You cannot hang on to climbable blocks while gliding with elytra

MC-93185 - The exit portal in the end generates at highest block at 0 0 which can make it generate incomplete

MC-97244 - The "minecraft:enchant.thorns.hit" sound event doesn't play when non-player entities are damaged by the thorns enchantment

MC-113878 - Attribute modifiers description for chest is misleading / "When on body" instead of "When on chest"

MC-118053 - Wolves with the Owner of a non-player are spawned sitting

MC-118092 - Crafting recipe unlock toast says "New Recipes Unlocked!" even when only one recipe was unlocked

MC-118470 - Narrator plays at full volume when volume is off

MC-128079 - Statistic for using shears doesn't increase when mining certain blocks

MC-135192 - Boats are immediately sunken if there is a string on the surface of the water

MC-141297 - You cannot set lit state of redstone torches using setblock, debug stick and BlockStateTag, to be to opposite of the situation it would be in

MC-165421 - Bubble columns have the opposite effect on tridents and wind charges

MC-167125 - Rounding error on fall damage

MC-183329 - Nether portal teleport overlay does not show up if the player has the nausea effect

MC-183623 - Hardcore worlds in the world menu have a comma after the red exclamation mark

MC-184681 - Customized worlds still say "Buffet world customization" since 20w21a

MC-202226 - /recipe give or take for one recipe says "recipes"

MC-220672 - Inconsistent pluralization in customize world preset heading source string

MC-222876 - "Buffet world customization" is incorrectly capitalized

MC-226772 - Shulker box opening / closing subtitle shows "Shulker"

MC-241951 - Player momentum on X and Z axis are cancelled separately at low values

MC-248099 - Mob pathfinding breaks after falling into water accidentally while walking

MC-253721 - Wrong logs when running /op @a

MC-260440 - Players can no longer activate swimming mode in water while flying with elytra

MC-261385 - Bubble columns act differently at the surface depending on non-air blocks

MC-262928 - The "minecraft:entity.player.hurt" sound is no longer played when players receive thorns damage from guardians or elder guardians

MC-262939 - Changing dimensions or respawning with nausea effect active displays nether portal overlay

MC-265514 - HRTF stuck on even when directional audio is set to off in update 1.20.2

MC-267221 - "value" within "change_page" clickEvent json looks for a string instead of an integer

MC-267323 - Items fields with old boolean JSON formatting are cleared upon world update

MC-270220 - Granting all advancements results in prolonged, disruptive and loud audio spam

MC-271065 - Diagonal movement is not normalized when crouching or using certain items

MC-272790 - Shulker boxes and other blocks in the end exit portal when it changes state are not dropped as items

MC-273338 - Flying boat glitch using string and rising bubble columns

MC-274187 - The sweeping attack from a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect can ignite other players with PVP disabled

MC-275994 - Having the pie chart open while the window is unfocused spams the logs

MC-277403 - Flaming arrows and tridents still don't extinguish when water is placed in their location

MC-277537 - Pale moss carpets sometimes generate disjointed

MC-277780 - Minecraft resaves all maps with every autosave even after the 1st patch

MC-277807 - Teleporting the player's mount causes rotation de-sync, previously did not

MC-277865 - The animation of boats in bubble columns breaks when over a certain "Time" in level.dat

MC-277922 - Boats in 1 block high downward bubble column will continue to rock back and forth

MC-278040 - Creaking swim pathfinding breaks after being submerged

MC-278096 - "Fabulous!" graphics and clouds disabled causes all particles to linger in frame buffer for one frame

MC-278164 - Click sound is played twice when you click a setting button and there's a slider under the mouse in the next screen

MC-278204 - Blaze fireballs now cause TNT minecarts to explode instantly

MC-278249 - Experience orb positions desync severely and abruptly correct themselves

MC-278375 - Feeding wheat or hay bale to llama or trader llama with maximum Temper causes item stack to be desynced

MC-278376 - Arrows and tridents act weirdly in one block deep bubble columns

MC-278422 - Reloading the world after removing Owner tag from a sitting tamed wolf with /data remove makes the wolf moving and sitting at the same time

MC-278493 - Tamed wolves which are angry at creakings remain angry when said creakings despawn

MC-278502 - Weeping and twisting vines disconnect

MC-278552 - minecraft:entity.player.big_fall no longer plays the sound when falling from great height

MC-278585 - Players can get stuck when landing on the edge of powder snow

MC-278591 - Ender dragon spawn egg is no longer given when using pick block on the ender dragon entity

MC-278615 - Reinforcement zombified piglins are angry at you even if you killed the "caller" in one hit

MC-278621 - Client/server desync when placing powder snow while landing in it

MC-278627 - Players wearing leather boots will take fall damage when landing on the edge of powder snow

MC-278634 - Trying to /setblock a 'waterlogged=true' state on (glow_lichen, resin_clump, sculk_vein, etc.) produces an error

MC-278659 - Attacking a natural stationary creaking does not trigger sculk sensors

MC-278683 - Mobs spawned from spawners or /summon never drop their equipment

MC-278708 - Throwing ender pearls while mounted only dismounts you, without teleporting

MC-278728 - smithing_transform recipes can't set an item's components back to default

MC-278733 - Breaking a double resin brick slab block only returns a single slab

MC-278734 - Sheep's heads stutter when they look up or down

MC-278755 - Teleporting far away while riding an entity softlocks the game

MC-278801 - The closed eyeblossom to gray dye recipe is not grouped with the other gray dye recipe

MC-278841 - Powder snow no longer slows down the player falling from a high place

MC-279145 - Shulker bullets are no longer affected by bubble columns

MC-279152 - Shulker bullets can't teleport through nether or end portals, end gateways

