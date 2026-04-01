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Java Team
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Java Team
Opublikowano
01.04.2026

Minecraft Java Edition 26.1.1

Minecraft Java 26.1.1 Released

It's a sunny Wednesday in the shipping room and we're starting the day off with releasing 26.1.1, a hotfix release that addresses an important issue reported in the 26.1 release.

Happy mining!

Fixed bugs in 26.1.1

  • MC-307140 - Chat messages can no longer be reported if the chat is enabled

Get the Release

To install the Release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and click play! Make sure your Launcher is set to the "Latest Release” option.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

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