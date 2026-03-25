The cuteness overload continues

How have you been enjoying Tiny Takeover? Have you built your cutest farm yet? Collected every baby mob in Survival? Spawned so many lazy baby pandas that your computer crashed under the weight of all that cuteness?

Well, reboot that trusty machine and hope it still works, because the takeover is far from over! The official cuteness prognosis is adorable with a chance of too much to handle, so get ready for:

Two community challenges* – one where you name as many baby mobs as possible (starting on March 27), and one where you feed dandelions to as many baby mobs as possible (starting on April 3). Stay tuned for more details about the dates, rules, and most importantly, the prizes!

The Minecraft Marketplace Spring Sale – from March 31 to April 6, you can get almost 400 items at 33% off and a variety of doorbuster deals at 75% off!

Tiny Takeover-themed content to explore with friends in Realms

Tiny Takeover: Mini Mania** – a free add-on where you get to prove your skills in adorable challenges for equally adorable rewards!

We know the cuteness was already almost too much to take, but we just couldn’t help ourselves. Hopefully you can make some more room for delightful things in your game! Just don’t overdo it like with the pandas, okay?

Watch this space and our socials for updates in the coming weeks because all this and more is coming, starting tomorrow!

*Requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition or Minecraft: Java Edition (sold separately).

**Requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately). Multiplayer functionality on console requires platform specific online subscription (sold separately).