Minecraft Preview 26.10.21

Beware! Seven floofy and feral baby mobs with deceivingly snuggly new looks are on the loose in testing. From the icy tundra to the sandy deserts – few biomes are safe from their cuteness! Plus, test the golden dandelion, too! As always, we’re keen to get your feedback on these new features at feedback.minecraft.net, and you can report any bugs you find at bugs.mojang.com.



Features and Bug Fixes

Drop 1 2026

Golden Dandelion

Introduced Golden Dandelion as a new type of flower that can be used to stop baby mobs from aging Can be crafted using a Dandelion and Gold Nuggets

Enabled the Golden Dandelion effect on the following Baby Mobs: Baby Armadillo Baby Axolotl Baby Bee Baby Camel Baby Cat Baby Chicken Baby Cow Baby Dolphin Baby Donkey Baby Fox Ghastling Baby Hoglin Baby Goat Baby Horse Baby Llama Baby Mooshroom Baby Mule Baby Nautilus Baby Ocelot Baby Panda Baby Pig Baby Polar Bear Baby Rabbit Baby Sheep Baby Sniffer Baby Strider Baby Trader Llama Baby Turtle Baby Wolf Tadpole

Known issues: On-use particles and sounds are currently not implemented Golden Dandelion can't be used to craft Suspicious Stew Golden Dandelion can't be used to craft Yellow Dye Can't be picked up by mobs who can pick up items, including Endermen Can't be used to distract Piglins



Baby Mobs

Added the following updated baby mobs!

Polar Bear

Goat

Fox Added new baby-specific animations for the Fox

Camel Added new baby-specific animations for the Camel

Armadillo Added new baby-specific animations for the Armadillo

Llama Trader Llama

Bee

Accessibility

Fixed issue where text to speech doesn't get enabled on launch despite the 'Text To Speech For UI' toggle being enabled

Crash

Fixed a crash that sometimes happened when players were climbing

Graphical

Fix player flickering when flying at high speed towards the camera (MCPE-23451)

Began rollout of a new texture streaming feature available in Preview for some selected devices Toggling on this feature will reduce the GPU memory for certain textures, especially when multiple add-ons or packs are in use This feature is toggled off by default and can be found in Video Settings Note that the availability of this toggle for devices may change over subsequent releases



Items

Bundle and Wolf Armor no longer have larger scale with textures bigger than 16x (MCPE-225207)

Mobs

Mooshroom head mushroom is now correctly placed on top of the Mooshroom's head (MCPE-234684)

Baby Polar Bear now attacks Foxes (MCPE-48072)

Zombie Horses no longer flee from sunlight This aligns them with the behavior of regular Zombies

Baby Skeleton Horses no longer grow up (MCPE-234733)

Adjusted which blocks Zombie Horses, Skeleton Horses and Camel Husks try to avoid: They try to avoid water They try to avoid dangerous blocks They do not try to avoid rails



Realms

Fixed crash when opening Realms tab with 150+ joined realms

User Interface

Add a few missing characters to the default font (MCPE-183866)

Fixed a crash caused by High-Data-Volume text in Books (MCPE-235419)

Added an option to disable pausing the game when the application loses focus (desktop only)

Fix a bug where the opacity of the pick block button could not be adjusted (MCPE-191027)

Fixed a bug that caused the "Go to Settings" button from the Skin Type modal to navigate to the JSON UI Settings (MCPE-235400)

Updating the inventory and SDL screens to properly reflect purchases made when navigating back to it from a related page

Updated the interact button design for touch controls

Technical Updates

API

Adding isSuperset parameter to world.containsBiomes

Moving world.containsBiomes to stable

Removing superset property from BiomeFilter

Moving ScriptBiomeFilter to stable

Released BlockComponentRedstoneUpdateEvent.previousPowerLevel from beta to v2.6.0

Released property ItemDurabilityComponent.unbreakable from beta to v2.6.0

Commands

Chat command completion on iOS keyboard no longer produces "ō" or "ō" and suggestion, it will properly autocomplete a suggestion (MCPE-158584)

Character Creator

Added check for usage of banned skin in persona delegate and added case to display default appearance and inform user when banned skin is detected

Exiting the game after changing your appearance will immediately cache all changes

AI Goals

Made the schema for minecraft:behavior.ram_attack stricter when parsing, now will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 26.10 and newer

Float Range field cooldown_range now only accepts an object with min and max values. Other formats will fail to parse

Made the schema for minecraft:behavior.celebrate stricter when parsing, now will fail to load an entity json that has invalid data in versions 26.10 and newer

Float Range fields sound_interval and jump_interval now only accepts an object with min and max values Other formats will fail to parse



Blocks

Fixed client crash on world load from out of bounds minecraft:geometry in the minecraft:item_visual component

Editor

Fixed a bug where players could not use the Enter key in the Terrain tool

Added ICollectionTreePropertyItem API to display a tree view of nested folders and sequential entries

Added Vector3 Timeline Control New timeline type for editing Vector3 values over time, complementing existing Number and Color timelines Nodes are draggable along the X-axis (time) only; Vector3 values can be edited via the node popup by double-clicking a node Timeline slider displays current time position rather than interpolated values

Updated text selection and caret colors for default themes

The Vibrant Visuals pane can now update globally configured Local Lights properly

Added structure display name to the dropdowns for jigsaw pieces

Sorted the jigsaw piece list alphabetically

Fixed UX to expand correctly when pane is stretched so that you can read dropdowns and labels

Scripting

Added new widget render primitive types to the @minecraft/server-editor module: WidgetComponentRenderPrimitiveTypeCylinder - Cylinder primitive with elliptical cross-section (radiusX, radiusZ, height) WidgetComponentRenderPrimitiveTypeCone - Cone primitive with elliptical base (radiusX, radiusZ, height) WidgetComponentRenderPrimitiveTypeCuboid - Cuboid primitive with independent dimensions (lengthX, lengthY, lengthZ) WidgetComponentRenderPrimitiveTypePyramid - Pyramid primitive with rectangular base (xWidth, zWidth, height) WidgetComponentRenderPrimitiveTypeEllipsoid - Ellipsoid primitive with Vector3 radii

Added corresponding PrimitiveType enum values: Cylinder, Cone, Cuboid, Pyramid, Ellipsoid

All new primitives support optional rotation (Vector3) and transparency parameters

User Interface

Updated the default Editor UI zoom level from 75% to 100% for improved out-of-box accessibility and readability

Users with previously saved preferences are unaffected—their saved zoom level will continue to be restored

Entity Components

Added the ability to pause and reset growth of entities in minecraft:ageable using specified items Introduced field "pause_growth_items", which is a list of items that can be fed to the entity to pause growth for baby entities Introduced field "reset_growth_items", which is a list of items that can be fed to the entity to reset growth for baby entities Introduced ActorDefinitionTrigger field "reset_growth" to trigger an event when aging is reset for baby entities Introduced ActorDefinitionTrigger field "pause_growth" to trigger an event when aging is paused for baby entities



Experimental Technical Updates

API

This release introduces new UI capabilities called Data-Driven UI (DDUI) These APIs introduce a new way to create modal forms with new capabilities and an all new look New modal forms is the first step in our UI journey for creators, stay tuned for more features in future updates! More information can be found here: Introduction to the Data-Driven UI (DDUI) Framework Known Issues: You need to wait a tick between programmatically closing a CustomForm/MessageBox and opening another. Showing a CustomForm/MessageBox while UI is already up "queues" the UI to show up instead of failing like the previous form APIs. CustomForms will only update after being shown via Observables, you cannot add a new button/dropdown/slider/etc while the form is shown.

Reload command now closes all the Data Driven UI screens as part of the execution

ScriptSetBannerDetailsFunction now includes base color and pattern data

Fixed an issue with DebugBox where the position was being used as the bottom-left corner, instead of the centre

Fixed an issue with DebugShape.attachedTo where the attachment position was unintentionally using the height offset of the entity

User Interface