LET’S PLAY: CRAFTEE’S CUSTOM HEARTS DX

Hearts! Hearts are great, aren’t they? They symbolise love, they pump blood around our bodies, and they… Huh. Actually, why does something so blood-based and icky symbolise love?

We’ll debate that another time. Maybe at the next Minecraft Live. Because today, we’re taking a deep dive into Craftee’s Custom Hearts DX by LogDotZip on the Minecraft Marketplace!

This Minecraft World will change the way you think about the row of hearts that show your health forever. There are 30 special hearts to find in this one, all with unique powers. Including the power of… love? No. That would be silly. Grow up.