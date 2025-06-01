Our next game drop has a name

What’s a holiday without some souvenirs? Plucky explorers will want to pick up the new music disc that’s lootable from ghasts with the Chase the Skies drop (unfortunately not the happy kind. The fire-breathing, red-eyed kind).

How exactly the ghast drops this music disc I don’t know – because I’m not brave enough to find out. Perhaps you are, though! Then send me a postcard from the Nether!

As well as the music disc, you’ll also hear five new ambient tracks from Amos Roddy that will play in various Overworld biomes: Lilypad, Below and Above, O’s Piano, Broken Clocks, Fireflies, and Tears. If you can’t wait until Chase the Skies arrives to listen to these tracks, you can find them RIGHT NOW on Spotify and beyond!

Vibrant Horizons

Players on compatible Bedrock Edition devices can also soak in breathtaking views with Minecraft's biggest official visual refresh: Vibrant Visuals*! Fly high with your happy ghast to watch the sunrise reflect on the rippling ocean, make art with shifting shadows, descend into dark depths, or simply sit back and enjoy the vivid beauty of each biome! With updated in-game visuals you’ll see how light and shadow transform the Overworld – water reflects, forests become shaded, fog drifts, and waterfalls glimmer in the light.