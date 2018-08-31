It's time to party!

With guests like these crafters above, we’re in for an unforgettable night of building and breaking (obvs), but also sharing and celebrating all things Minecraft. Along with these mega-parties, no less than 81 Microsoft Stores across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico are joining in on the fun, and have prepared some great treats!

If you can’t make it to one of the events, we will bring the party to you via the MINECON Earth livestream. We’re on Mixer, YouTube, Facebook Live and Twitch, so pick your favourite and stock up on snacks and drinks!

If you prefer to have all the news and shenanigans from MINECON Earth brought to you in languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish or perhaps Russian, we have some good news! Eight Minecraft creators will be re-broadcasting and commenting the entire stream in those very languages. Keep an eye out, as the list of creators will soon be revealed on the Minecraft Youtube channel!

For the full list of locations close to you, details about each celebration and info on how to get tickets, scurry over to the official MINECON Earth page.