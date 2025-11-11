Minecraft Snapshot 25w46a

Is it Tuesday already? Must be, because the lights are on in the snapshot shipping room!

With today's release we're putting some additional polish on the upcoming features for our Mounts of Mayhem game drop, and changing the order of spawn eggs in the creative inventory for some better thematic flair. On the technical side, resource pack creators now have more freedom when creating their block models. For the full list of changes, browse the changelog below!

Happy mining!

Changes

Mobs

Parched are now immune to Weakness effect

Horses, Mules, Donkeys, Camels, Zombie Horses and Camel Husks will not panic if controlled by Mobs

Nautiluses and Zombie Nautiluses now play a dash sound when they perform their dash attack

Items

Spears no longer cause item interact vibrations

Spawn Eggs are now sorted thematically in the Creative Inventory, according to the following categories: Overworld Farm Animals Mounts Pets Wild Animals Aquatic Miscellaneous Golems Villagers Undead Spiders Monsters Illagers Nether The End



UI

Added an inventory UI for the Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus

Renamed the "Show Music Toast" option to "Music Toast" Added a third state to the "Music Toast" option, allowing it to only be shown in the pause menu

Added splash text "One does not simply walk to the Far Lands"

Developer’s Note: This statement was proven false on October 4, 2025

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 93.1

The Resource Pack version is now 74.0

Data Pack Version 93.1

Item Components

Default Item Components

Added food properties to the following fish bucket items:

minecraft:cod_bucket

minecraft:salmon_bucket

minecraft:pufferfish_bucket

minecraft:tropical_fish_bucket

minecraft:use_effects

Added field interact_vibrations: boolean, whether using this item emits minecraft:item_interact_start and minecraft:item_interact_finish game events - Default value: true

Loot Tables

Reverted removal of contents as a supported value for the minecraft:dynamic loot pool entry

Developer's Note: Support for this value was removed in a previous snapshot with the introduction of slot sources, which replace its functionality. Community response however indicated that certain use cases aren't yet fully covered by slot sources, so we are reverting this removal until proper alternatives are ready.

Resource Pack Version 74.0

Textures used for still water and lava are now hardcoded to minecraft:block/water_still and minecraft:block/lava_still

and To prepare for future work, the game will now print a warning if any defined sprites in any atlases share a name

Block model and state format has been expanded to allow more rotations

Textures

Beacons no longer support translucent textures

Added gui/container/nautilus used for the Nautilus inventory UI

UI Sprites

Added container/slot/nautilus_armor_inventory - Nautilus icon used in Nautilus inventory UI

Sound Events

Added entity.zombie_horse.eat

Block Models

Block model elements can now be rotated around multiple axes Model is first rotated around X, then Y, then Z New fields: x - rotation around axis X in degrees, float, defaults to 0.0 y - rotation around axis Y in degrees, float, defaults to 0.0 z - rotation around axis Z in degrees, float, defaults to 0.0 Existing fields axis and angle can still be used If both field sets are present, older notation takes presence

Existing restriction for angle value limiting them to [-45, 45] has been removed Note: Names of faces are not influenced by rotation. Features that depend on them, like culling, will always use original directions

has been removed

Block State Model Dispatch

Variants in block state dispatch files (defined in assets/.../blockstates/ can now be also rotated around Z axis New optional field z has the same format as existing x and y fields: an integer with allowed values of 0 (default), 90 , 180 and 270 Rotation around Z axis is applied after X and Y

can now be also rotated around Z axis

Fixed bugs in 25w46a

MC-266425 - Recipes for new waxed copper blocks are not grouped

MC-302815 - Zombified piglins spawned from lightning striking a pig do not have a chance to hold a golden spear

MC-302825 - The charging animations of some items are incorrect

MC-302851 - Buckets of fish heal nautiluses much less than fish items

MC-302890 - You can perform spear jabbing and charging attacks simultaneously

MC-302892 - Players' arms visually intersect with their bodies and heads when holding spears while riding boats

MC-302893 - Hitboxes of submerged entities don't render when the player is looking at them from the surface

MC-302935 - Skeletons incorrectly position their arms before shooting

MC-302958 - Nautiluses' mouth texture is misaligned

MC-302998 - Mobs' arms can visually intersect their bodies and heads when they rotate while holding spears

MC-303149 - Commands with specific arguments can crash the game in a deep function recursion

MC-303331 - There is no sound for feeding zombie horses red mushrooms

MC-303395 - You cannot double-click on server regions within the realms select region menu to select them

MC-303396 - The search fields in the resource and data pack menus aren’t automatically selected when opening the menus via keyboard navigation

MC-303404 - You can damage entities while charging with spears in spectator mode

MC-303431 - Setting the debug modifier key to a mouse button doesn't allow for switching to the selected gamemode in the gamemode switcher

MC-303443 - Transparent and translucent blocks render in front of the fishing line

MC-303625 - Entities, particles, clouds, water, semi-transparent blocks and special rendering blocks render in front of block hitboxes with improved transparency enabled

MC-303653 - Camel husks show breeding hearts when fed

MC-303695 - Reloading textures while the game is tick frozen causes animated textures to render incorrectly

MC-303751 - The model of parched has UV issues

MC-303755 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the resize shape when hovering over the scroll bar in the villager and wandering trader trade UI

MC-303757 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the proper shape when hovering over enchantments in the enchanting table UI

MC-303758 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the hand shape when hovering over various elements in the recipe book

MC-303761 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the proper shape when hovering over the output buttons or the scroll bar in the stonecutter UI

MC-303762 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the proper shape when hovering over the output buttons or the scroll bar in the loom UI

MC-303763 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the hand shape when hovering over the crafting slots in the crafter UI

MC-303764 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the proper shape when hovering over the tabs or the scroll bar in the Creative mode inventory

MC-303765 - The mouse cursor doesn’t change to the hand shape when hovering over the tabs in the advancements menu

MC-303790 - The block breaking particles and block outlines render behind glass blocks and beacons

MC-303882 - Charging with a spear with a loaded crossbow in the off hand looks visually off in third person

MC-303940 - Netherite horse armor burns in lava/fire

MC-303943 - Drowned are no longer slowed down by water

MC-303944 - Knockback attacks produce double sounds while the player is in the false sprinting state

MC-303945 - The closed caption for the parrot imitating parched does not match the original caption for parched

MC-303947 - Clicking on any item with the "unbreakable", "glider", or "intangible_projectile" data component causes the game to crash

MC-303948 - The texture of netherite horse armor is different than in Bedrock Edition

MC-303956 - Charge attacks now have reduced damage when used after a jab attack

MC-303961 - Sprint-crit state now plays both the sprint-knockback sound and the critical hit sound, despite only critical hits being performed

MC-303974 - The day counter in the debug overlay is no longer displayed

MC-304061 - The warning time for world borders in new worlds is less than expected

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

As we are preparing to remove obfuscation from Java Edition, you can also get a non-obfuscated experimental version of this snapshot using the Minecraft Launcher:

Download this zip file

Unpack the folder into your "versions" folder of your local Minecraft application data folder

Start (or restart) the Launcher

Create a new launch installation and select the "unobfuscated 25w46a_unobfuscated" version

Start the game and the remaining files will be downloaded

An unobfuscated server jar can be found here:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?