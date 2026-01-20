Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 4

Earlier today we pranced into the shipping room in order to bring you the fourth snapshot of 26.1, featuring an equestrian batch of game drop cuteness. With this week's release, baby mounts are getting an adorable makeover! Donkeys. Mules. Every single horse variant. All of these tiny cuties are galloping into the Overworld looking tinier and cuter than ever!

Happy mining!

New Features

Added new baby sounds for Horse

Changes

Revamped the visuals of more baby mobs

Baby chicken wing texture has been updated/fixed

Baby Mobs

Updated the models and textures of the following baby mobs: Horse Increased the bounding box of baby Horses to better fit the new model Donkey Mule Zombie Horse Increased the bounding box of baby Zombie Horses to better fit the new model Can only be spawned in Creative mode or by using commands Skeleton Horse Increased the bounding box of baby Skeleton Horses to better fit the new model Can only be spawned in Creative mode or by using commands



Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 97.1

The Resource Pack version is now 78.1

Data Pack Version 97.1

Villager and Piglin inventory slots can now only be accessed using mob.inventory.* . villager.* and piglin.* has been removed

World Clocks

Added minecraft:the_end world clock to The End dimension It now controls the sky flashes in The End

world clock to The End dimension

Tags

Block Tags

Added the following tags which determine which blocks a category of vegetation can be placed on and survive #supports_stem_fruit #supports_pumpkin_stem_fruit #supports_melon_stem_fruit



Resource Pack Version 78.1

Entity Textures

Added new entity textures: entity/horse/donkey_baby.png entity/horse/horse_black_baby.png entity/horse/horse_brown_baby.png entity/horse/horse_chestnut_baby.png entity/horse/horse_creamy_baby.png entity/horse/horse_darkbrown_baby.png entity/horse/horse_gray_baby.png entity/horse/horse_blackdots_baby.png entity/horse/horse_markings_white_baby.png entity/horse/horse_markings_whitedots_baby.png entity/horse/horse_markings_whitefield_baby.png entity/horse/horse_skeleton_baby.png entity/horse/horse_white_baby.png entity/horse/horse_zombie_baby.png entity/horse/mule_baby.png

Added new sound events for the Horse: entity.baby_horse.ambient entity.baby_horse.hurt entity.baby_horse.death entity.baby_horse.angry entity.baby_horse.eat entity.baby_horse.fall entity.baby_horse.land entity.baby_horse.step entity.baby_horse.breathe



Fixed bugs in 26.1 Snapshot 4

MC-131745 - Shipwrecks sometimes generate split into different variants at chunk boundaries

MC-298136 - The aura of beacon beams now always renders behind block entities

MC-302635 - Semi-transparent blocks render in front of solid blocks when viewed through semi-transparent blocks being pushed by a piston

MC-305134 - "villager." and "piglin." can both test both villagers' and piglins' inventories

MC-305510 - The top texture of stripped spruce logs is now inconsistent with Bedrock Edition

MC-305632 - The minimum prices for enchanted books traded by librarians are inconsistent with the established price calculation formula

MC-305674 - You can sell water bottles to wandering traders up to 12 times, instead of 2

MC-305675 - Even when "Villager Trade Rebalance" is enabled, master armorers still sell diamond armor without buying diamonds

MC-305676 - When "Villager Trade Rebalance" is enabled, master desert armorers sell diamond leggings for 4 diamonds instead of 3 diamonds

MC-305677 - When "Villager Trade Rebalance" is enabled, master savanna armorers sell diamond chestplates for 6 emeralds and 2 diamonds instead of 8 emeralds and 3 diamonds

MC-305691 - Villagers have insomnia

MC-305695 - Piglins spawned from spawn eggs now immediately hunt

MC-305699 - Piglins in groups fail to initiate hoglin hunting behavior

MC-305700 - Hoglins and zoglins no longer attack

MC-305708 - Sugar cane can no longer be placed on red sand

MC-305711 - Wardens spawned from spawn eggs now immediately burrow into the ground

MC-305719 - Iron golems now spawn in abundance

MC-305743 - When the "Villager Trade Rebalance" experiment is enabled, novice armorers sell iron boots for 5 iron ingots

MC-305744 - When the "Villager Trade Rebalance" experiment is enabled, apprentice armorers sell iron helmets instead of iron leggings or chestplates

MC-305747 - When the "Villager Trade Rebalance" experiment is enabled, journeyman armorers sell chainmail chestplates instead of bells

MC-305767 - Melons and pumpkins now grow only on farmland

Get the Snapshot

Snapshots are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the Snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Testing versions can corrupt your world, so please backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.

Cross-platform server jar:

Report bugs here:

Want to give feedback?