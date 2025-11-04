Minecraft Snapshot 25w45a

Greetings from the Tuesday snapshot shipping room! Our final set of features for Mounts of Mayhem brings the game's strongest armor tier to your favorite mount – with Netherite horse armor! As well as making your steed more stylish, Netherite horse armor will also make them sturdier, perfect for all those mounted challenges. On the submerged side of things, explorers of warmer waters can now swim-ble upon a rare variant of the zombie nautilus..

With this week's snapshot, we're also introducing a new concept for data packs called timelines, that can modify game behavior based on the in-game day time – more about that in the full changelog below.

Happy mining!

New Features

Updated the panorama for the Mounts of Mayhem drop

Added Netherite Horse Armor that can be obtained by upgrading Diamond Horse Armor with a Smithing Table

Spear Weapon

Spears are now less forgiving if you miss a charge attack

Coral Zombie Nautilus

Added a new variant of the Zombie Nautilus mob: the Coral Zombie Nautilus

It Spawns in Warm Oceans, replacing the normal Zombie Nautilus

Camel Husk

Drops 2-3 Rotten Flesh when killed, with extra 0-1 for each level of Looting

Advancements

Added the "Mob Kabob" advancement for spearing 5 enemies with a Charge attack

Changes

Zombie Horses, Camel Husks and Nautili become persistent with any interaction from a player, not just riding them

Video memory impact of anisotropic filtering was reduced, but still remains quite high

The color of the sky during sunrises and sunsets is now affected by rain and thunder

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 93.0

The Resource Pack version is now 73.0

Data Pack Version 93.0

Added new Coral Zombie Nautilus mob variant The Zombie Nautilus variants can be data-driven

Item textures were split out of the blocks atlas into a separate new items atlas It means that the commands that were referencing the blocks atlas for item textures now need to reference the items atlas instead

atlas into a separate new atlas

Zombie Nautilus Variants

Zombie Nautilus variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/zombie_nautilus_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file: model - one of: normal , warm asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png spawn_conditions - a uniform variant selection rule explained below



Spawn conditions

minecraft:biome

Checks if entity is spawning in specific biomes

Fields: biomes - single entry, list or a tag describing biomes



minecraft:moon_brightness

Checks if current moon brightness is within certain range

Fields: range - floating point range (a single number or an object like {"min": 1, "max": 2} )



minecraft:structures

Checks if entity is spawning in specific structures

Fields: structures - single entry, list or a tag describing structures



Game Rules

The limit for the minecraft:max_entity_cramming game rule has been changed to a minimum of 0

Data Components

minecraft:piercing_weapon and minecraft:kinetic_weapon data components now have bounds on their reach parameters: min_reach : is now valid from 0.0 to 128.0 max_reach : is now valid from 0.0 to 128.0 hitbox_margin : is now valid from 0.0 to 1.0

and data components now have bounds on their reach parameters:

Timelines

Timelines are a new experimental concept defined in data packs under the timeline registry (i.e. found under data/<namespace>/timeline/<id>.json).

Timelines specify game behavior based on the absolute day time (that which is set by /time set). Timelines optionally can specify a period over which they will be repeated.

Primarily, Timelines are able to modify game behavior or visuals by acting as an Environment Attribute source to apply Environment Attribute modifiers.

Format: object with fields

period_ticks : optional integer, defines the duration in ticks over which the timeline will repeat If not specified, the timeline will not repeat

: optional integer, defines the duration in ticks over which the timeline will repeat tracks : optional map between Environment Attribute IDs and a corresponding Environment Attribute Track object See the section on Environment Attributes below for details

: optional map between Environment Attribute IDs and a corresponding Environment Attribute Track object

Timelines by default have no effect unless they are included by a dimension - see the Dimension Types section below.

With the inclusion of Timelines, Environment Attribute sources are processed in the following order (from low to high priority):

Dimensions

Biomes

Timelines

Weather (not data-driven)

Interpolation

Timelines can define Attribute Tracks - these specify how a modifier for a particular Environment Attribute changes over time by defining keyframes. Depending on the attribute, interpolation may be used between each keyframe. If interpolation is not used, the previous keyframe value will always be selected.

For example, a Timeline with a period of 24000 might be set up as following:

At time = 0 , the timeline provides sky_color = #ff0000 (red)

, the timeline provides (red) At time = 1000 , the timeline provides sky_color = #ff0000 (red)

, the timeline provides (red) At time = 6000 , the timeline provides sky_color = #ff00ff (magenta)

Between time = 0 and time = 1000, the sky color will be red. Between 1000 and 6000, it will shift from red to magenta. Then, from 6000 all the way until the timeline repeats and reaches time = 0 again, the color will slowly shift back to red.

Note: unlike biomes, if a Timeline uses a modifier instead of an override, interpolation is applied to the modifier arguments rather than the final modified values.

Attribute Tracks

An Attribute Track specified within a Timeline takes the format of an object with the following fields:

ease - optional Easing Type (see below), used to ease the interpolaton of the value between keyframes Default: linear If the target attribute does not support interpolation, the easing mode will have no effect

- optional Easing Type (see below), used to ease the interpolaton of the value between keyframes keyframes - list of keyframe objects, must be ordered by the ticks field: ticks - integer between 0 and period_ticks (if specified), defines the tick (within the period) at which this keyframe's value will be active value - the modifier argument (format dependent on the chosen modifier) If no modifier is specified (or override is used), the type of this field is the same as the Environment Attribute itself How this value is used depends on the type of modifier Note: at most two keyframes can be placed on the same tick, creating an immediate transition

- list of keyframe objects, must be ordered by the field: modifier - optional string modifier ID, dependent on the Attribute Type (see the Common Modifiers section below) Default: override

- optional string modifier ID, dependent on the Attribute Type (see the Common Modifiers section below)

For example, the following Timeline has a period of 24000, and has an attribute track that modifies only minecraft:gameplay/cat_waking_up_gift_chance. Because the easing is constant, between tick 362 and 23667 the value is 0.0, while between tick 23667 and 362 it is 0.7.

Like other Environment Attribute sources, the specified value is used as the argument to the specified modifier. This is then applied on top of sources with a lower priority. In this case the modifier is maximum, so this timeline will only ever increase the value of cat_waking_up_gift_chance to the value specified in the track.

{ "period_ticks": 24000, "tracks": { "minecraft:gameplay/cat_waking_up_gift_chance": { "ease": "constant", "modifier": "maximum", "keyframes": [ { "ticks": 362, "value": 0.0 }, { "ticks": 23667, "value": 0.7 } ] } } }

Easing Types

Easing Types control the interpolation between two keyframes by applying a curve. The following built-in Easing Types are provided:

constant - always selects the previous keyframe

- always selects the previous keyframe linear

in_back

in_bounce

in_circ

in_cubic

in_elastic

in_expo

in_quad

in_quart

in_quint

in_sine

in_out_back

in_out_bounce

in_out_circ

in_out_cubic

in_out_elastic

in_out_expo

in_out_quad

in_out_quart

in_out_quint

in_out_sine

out_back

out_bounce

out_circ

out_cubic

out_elastic

out_expo

out_quad

out_quart

out_quint

out_sine

An Easing Type may also be specified with a Cubic Bézier in the format: { "cubic_bezier": [ x1, y1, x2, y2 ] }

x1 : float between 0 and 1 , x-coordinate of the first control point

: float between and , x-coordinate of the first control point y1 : float, y-coordinate of the first control point

: float, y-coordinate of the first control point x2 : float between 0 and 1 , x-coordinate of the second control point

: float between and , x-coordinate of the second control point y2 : float, y-coordinate of the second control point

Developer's Note: To play around with and visualize easings, easings.net and cubic-bezier.com are great references!

Common Data Types

Mob Activity

A string ID from the minecraft:activity built-in registry. One of:

minecraft:core

minecraft:idle

minecraft:work

minecraft:play

minecraft:rest

minecraft:meet

minecraft:panic

minecraft:raid

minecraft:pre_raid

minecraft:hide

minecraft:fight

minecraft:celebrate

minecraft:admire_item

minecraft:avoid

minecraft:ride

minecraft:play_dead

minecraft:long_jump

minecraft:ram

minecraft:tongue

minecraft:swim

minecraft:lay_spawn

minecraft:sniff

minecraft:investigate

minecraft:roar

minecraft:emerge

minecraft:dig

Modifiers

Added blend_to_gray RGB/ARGB modifier - modifies a color by taking its grayscale form, applying a brightness modifier, and mixing with this using some factor Where gray = brightness * (0.3 * red + 0.59 * green + 0.11 * blue) , result = lerp(factor, subject, [gray, gray, gray]) Argument format: object with fields: brightness : float between 0 and 1 , a multiplier to apply to the grayscale value factor : float between 0 and 1 , the factor to mix with

RGB/ARGB modifier - modifies a color by taking its grayscale form, applying a brightness modifier, and mixing with this using some factor

New Environment Attributes

minecraft:visual/sunrise_sunset_color

Controls the color and intensity of the sunrise and sunset effect. If fully transparent, no sunrise or sunset will be rendered. Only visible with the overworld skybox type.

Value type: ARGB Color

Default value: "#00000000"

Modifiers: ARGB Color Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/sun_angle

The angle in degrees of the sun, clockwise from east to west, with 0 being directly up.

Only visible with the overworld skybox type.

Value type: float, angle in degrees

Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/moon_angle

The angle in degrees of the moon, clockwise from east to west, with 0 being directly up. Only visible with the overworld skybox type.

Value type: float, angle in degrees

Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/star_angle

The angle in degrees of the stars, clockwise from east to west, with 0 being directly up. Only visible with the overworld skybox type.

Value type: float, angle in degrees

Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/moon_phase

The phase of the moon. Only visible with the overworld skybox type.

Value type: string id, one of: full_moon waning_gibbous third_quarter waning_crescent new_moon waxing_crescent first_quarter waxing_gibbous

Default value: "full_moon"

Modifiers: override

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/star_brightness

The brightness of the stars in the sky, where 0.5 is the normal brightness during the night and 0 is fully hidden. Only visible with the overworld skybox type.

Value type: float between 0 and 1

and Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/sky_light_color

The visual color of sky light. For blocks with a sky light level of 0 (or minecraft:visual/sky_light_factor is 0), this will have no effect. This is the value passed to the lightmap.fsh shader as SkyLightColor.

Value type: RGB Color

Default value: "#ffffff"

Modifiers: RGB Color Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:visual/sky_light_factor

The visual brightness of sky light. minecraft:visual/sky_light_color is multiplied by this value. This is the value passed to the lightmap.fsh shader as SkyFactor.

The corresponding gameplay effect is controlled entirely by minecraft:gameplay/sky_light_level.

Value type: float

Default value: 1.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the camera's position

minecraft:audio/firefly_bush_sounds

If true and not below an opaque block, Firefly Bushes will produce idle sounds.

Value type: boolean

Default value: false

Modifiers: Boolean Modifiers

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the position of a Firefly Bush

minecraft:gameplay/sky_light_level

The effective light level of the sky used by mechanics such as mob spawning or Daylight Detectors. For example, a block fully exposed to the sky will be considered to have a light level of exactly this value, while a block deep in a cave will not be affected at all.

The corresponding visual effect is controlled entirely by minecraft:visual/sky_light_factor.

Value type: float

Default value: 15.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved for a whole dimension (cannot be specified on a Biome)

minecraft:gameplay/eyeblossom_open

If true, Closed Eyeblossoms will eventually open by random block ticks. If false, Open Eyeblossoms will do the opposite. If "default", Open or Closed Eyeblossoms will remain in their current state.

Value type: one of: true false "default"

Default value: "default"

Modifiers: override

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the Eyeblossom block's position

minecraft:gameplay/turtle_egg_hatch_chance

The chance that a Turtle Egg block will switch to its next hatching state when randomly ticked.

Value type: float between 0 and 1

and Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the Turtle Egg block's position

minecraft:gameplay/creaking_active

While true, Creaking Heart blocks (and their corresponding Creaking) will become active. On the other hand, when false, it will enter its dormant state.

Value type: boolean

Default value: false

Modifiers: Boolean Modifiers

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the Creaking Heart block's position

minecraft:gameplay/surface_slime_spawn_chance

An additional chance rolled when a natural Slime spawn attempt occurs in a biome with the #allows_surface_slime_spawns tag.

Value type: float between 0 and 1

and Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the position of the Slime spawn attempt

minecraft:gameplay/cat_waking_up_gift_chance

The chance that a Cat lying on its owner's Bed will drop a gift (from the gameplay/cat_morning_gift loot table) when the player wakes up.

Value type: float

Default value: 0.0

Modifiers: Float Modifiers

Interpolated: yes

Resolved at the Cat's position

minecraft:gameplay/bees_stay_in_hive

When true, Bees will try to navigate to their Hives and will not exit unless the Hive is broken or next to a Fire.

Value type: boolean

Default value: false

Modifiers: Boolean Modifiers

Interpolated: no

Resolved at a Bee or Bee Hive block's position

minecraft:gameplay/monsters_burn

When true, monsters will burn while exposed to the sky.

Value type: boolean

Default value: false

Modifiers: Boolean Modifiers

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the monster's position

minecraft:gameplay/can_pillager_patrol_spawn

When true, Pillager Patrols are able to spawn.

Note: the global skylight level must also be greater than 11.

Value type: boolean

Default value: true

Modifiers: Boolean Modifiers

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the position of the patrol spawn attempt

Replaces the #without_patrol_spawns biome tag

minecraft:gameplay/villager_activity

Controls the default AI activity for adult Villagers.

Not all activities are supported by Villager AI - if an unsupported one is chosen, the Villager will do nothing. The following activities are supported:

core

hide

idle

meet

panic

pre_raid

raid

rest

work

Value type: Mob Activity

Default value: "minecraft:idle"

Modifiers: override

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the Villager's position

minecraft:gameplay/baby_villager_activity

Controls the default AI activity for baby Villagers.

Not all activities are supported by Villager AI - if an unsupported one is chosen, the Villager will do nothing. The following activities are supported:

core

hide

idle

meet

panic

play

pre_raid

raid

rest

Value type: Mob Activity

Default value: "minecraft:idle"

Modifiers: override

Interpolated: no

Resolved at the Villager's position

World Generation

Dimension Types

Added a new optional timelines field that specifies which Timelines are active in this dimension Format: a Timeline ID, a list of Timeline IDs, or a Timeline Tag

field that specifies which Timelines are active in this dimension The natural field has been fully replaced by the minecraft:gameplay/eyeblossom_open and minecraft:gameplay/creaking_active Environment Attributes

field has been fully replaced by the and Environment Attributes The effects field has been removed and replaced with the following new fields: skybox - the skybox rendering type to use, one of: none (was minecraft:nether effect ID) overworld (was minecraft:overworld effect ID) Following environment attribues are applied only when the skybox is overworld : minecraft:visual/sky_color , minecraft:visual/sun_angle , minecraft:visual/sunrise_sunset_color , minecraft:visual/moon_phase , minecraft:visual/moon_angle , minecraft:visual/star_angle , minecraft:visual/star_brightness end (was minecraft:end effect ID) Default: overworld cardinal_light - the direction of cardinal lighting that affects blocks, one of: default (was minecraft:overworld and minecraft:end effect ID) nether (was minecraft:nether effect ID) Default: default

field has been removed and replaced with the following new fields: The fixed_time field has been replaced by a has_fixed_time boolean (default: false ) Time-based effects such as the angle of the sun are now specified instead by Environment Attributes However, the remainder of behaviors formerly affected by fixed_time being present will now instead use the has_fixed_time boolean

field has been replaced by a boolean (default: )

Tags

Biome Tags

Removed #without_patrol_spawns - replaced by gameplay/can_pillager_patrol_spawn Environment Attribute

- replaced by Environment Attribute Added #spawns_coral_variant_zombie_nautilus - biomes where the Coral Variant of the Zombie Nautilus can spawn

Timeline Tags

Added #universal - Timelines that are active in every dimension

- Timelines that are active in every dimension Added #in_overworld - Timelines that are active in the Overworld

- Timelines that are active in the Overworld Added #in_nether - Timelines that are active in the Nether

- Timelines that are active in the Nether Added #in_end - Timelines that are active in the End

Advancements

Added new spear_mobs trigger with fields: player : optional entity predicate, the player using the kinetic weapon count : optional integer, the number of mobs hit in a single use of the kinetic weapon

trigger with fields:

Resource Pack Versions 73.0

Item textures were split out of the blocks atlas into a separate new items atlas that does not have mipmaps All textures used in an item model have to come from the same ( items or blocks ) atlas All textures used in a block model have to come from the blocks atlas

atlas into a separate new atlas that does not have mipmaps

Item Sprites

Added new item sprites: item/netherite_horse_armor



Entity Textures

Added new entity textures: entity/equipment/zombie_nautilus_coral.png entity/equipment/horse_body/netherite.png



Sounds

Added new sound events for the Parrot: entity.parrot.imitate.parched entity.parrot.imitate.zombie_horse entity.parrot.imitate.zombie_nautilus



Fixed bugs in 25w45a

MC-199467 - Certain entity animations stop after they've existed in world for too long

MC-245895 - View Bobbing stops working after long elytra flight

MC-269295 - Jump bar progress renders unused pixels from dynamic texture atlas

MC-271729 - Armadillo scute drops are not affected by the mob_drops game rule

MC-271938 - Mace smash attack can push players in creative mode that are flying

MC-301424 - entity_data item component detection is broken in resource packs

MC-302184 - Copper golems in cave/void air never turn into statues

MC-302469 - Creepers at the player's exact position with an explosion radius of 0 set the player's velocity to NaN

MC-302477 - Loot tables stopped supporting SNBT as entity data

MC-302659 - Items such as grass blocks and cacti have incorrect textures in inventories when mipmap levels are enabled

MC-302663 - Any form of attacking non-player entities always produces the “weak attack” sound instead of the appropriate sound

MC-302703 - Spear can dismount invulnerable, non-living, and otherwise inanimate passengers from any vehicle

MC-302887 - Spear charging animation in first person isn’t perfectly mirrored between the main hand and off hand

MC-302911 - If the sun texture cannot be loaded, the moon texture is reused instead

MC-303067 - Players can charge with the spear and deal damage while dying

MC-303108 - Inventory items are now mipmapped, making them look very blurry

MC-303109 - Tick freeze and memory spikes with long piercing_weapon ray reach

MC-303226 - Music doesn't restart after exiting a pale garden

MC-303292 - Cloud movement is jittery when the world's gametime value is large

MC-303402 - Hover events on text posted in the chat take effect even when in a GUI

MC-303405 - You can attack entities diagonally through solid blocks using spears

MC-303413 - Scrolling text does not get clipped properly in UI elements

MC-303427 - The lunge enchantment doesn’t work in creative mode if you have 6 or less hunger points

MC-303510 - Dropping a spear while charging slows down the player

MC-303554 - minecraft:piercing_weapon component causes attack cooldown damage penalty to be ignored

MC-303654 - Closed captions of parched show as strays

MC-303656 - Placing blocks in empty chunk sections inside loaded chunks shows the chunk fade animation

MC-303658 - Block textures are blurry on some systems, depending on mipmap and anisotropic filtering settings

MC-303659 - Elements within the language menu are not selected in order when using the TAB key

MC-303671 - Camel husks can despawn when wearing a saddle

MC-303674 - The hand animation plays when right clicking on a camel husk or zombie horse ridden by another mob with a lead

MC-303677 - Camel husks can despawn when attached to a lead

MC-303680 - Untamed zombie horses can despawn when attached to a lead

MC-303681 - Untamed zombie nautiluses can despawn when attached to a lead

MC-303703 - Entities and block entities are not affected by the chunk fade-in effect

MC-303704 - Statistics are no longer saved if the folder they would save into doesn't exist yet

MC-303705 - Entity cramming can no longer be disabled

MC-303714 - The jump bar's progress sprite is improperly scaled

MC-303727 - Short effect names can cause the effect duration to appear outside the effect box

MC-303734 - deprecated.json renames translation keys to nonexistent keys

MC-303744 - Ender pearls can launch players in the direction they are thrown

MC-303746 - Spear attacks can hurt entities through doors

MC-303799 - There is no 'Search...' text in the search field in the world selection screen

MC-303802 - Spamming right click and shift when getting into boat gives a speed boost

MC-303891 - Untamed zombie horses and skeleton horses cannot have saddles placed on their saddle slot using /item

